Where to buy the Love Is Blind gold wine glasses

Love Is Blind wine glasses: the unusual opaque gold wine glasses used in the Netflix show have gone viral - here's how to buy some similar ones.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Is Blind recently returned for season two, and we couldn't be more obsessed with the new series.

As well as theorising about who on earth is going to end up properly married in the season finale, one thing none of us can stop talking about is the unusual wine glasses used in the show.

Eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed that the opaque gold wine glasses are extremely prevalent throughout, and a number of people have taken to social media to share their confusion.

One person wrote: "Can someone please explain to me why all the wine/drink glasses everywhere in Love is Blind are opaque metal.

The Love Is Blind wine glasses seem to be a constant presence in the show. Picture: Netflix

"This bothers me more than it should".

Another added: "at this point i’m expecting gold wine glasses to be listed in the credits of the show because we can’t have one scene without them #loveisblind".

A third joked: "Do they just carry these wine glasses around with them whever they go? Do they have a special bag to transport them in? Why is it always the same cup? #LoveIsBlind".

The wine glasses appear in scenes throughout the show. Picture: Netflix

If you like the look of the glasses and want to snap some up for yourself, this pair from VonShef are reportedly the exact same ones used in the show, and they cost just £19.99 for two.

You can also buy some similar ones from Amazon, which cost £32.99 for four.