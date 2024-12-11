Rebekah Vardy gives blunt final message to Coleen Rooney after I'm A Celebrity journey

11 December 2024, 11:14

Rebekah Vardy has said her final note on Coleen Rooney's I'm A Celeb journey
Rebekah Vardy has said her final note on Coleen Rooney's I'm A Celeb journey. Picture: Instagram/Rebekah Vardy/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Wagtha Christie star Rebekah Vardy has spoken out regarding Coleen Rooney's time in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rebekah Vardy has given her final verdict on Coleen Rooney following her stint on I'm A Celebrity 2024.

The wife of Wayne Rooney came in second place behind Danny Jones in the I'm A Celeb final on Sunday December 8th. While she became a fan favourite on the show, her frenemy Rebekah hasn't been so kind towards her fellow WAG.

Days after the first episode, Rebekah gave a blazing review of Coleen's time in the jungle, branding the mother-of-four "dull".

However it appears Dancing on Ice star has changed her mind and given Coleen a glowing message following her I'm A Celeb triumph.

Rebekah Vardy has spoken out regarding Coleen Nolan's time in the jungle
Rebekah Vardy has spoken out regarding Coleen Nolan's time in the jungle. Picture: Alamy

In her latest column in The Sun, Rebekah said: "And Coleen finished second. Coleen has had a fab series. She has really done well and made herself proud.

"Yes, I know you're all waiting for me to say otherwise, I'm sorry to disappoint, but it's just not happening. It's really, really time to move on and end the year with a positive."

Coleen Rooney came in second place in I'm A Celeb
Coleen Rooney came in second place in I'm A Celeb . Picture: ITV

This marks a change of tune from Rebekah, who had previously given Coleen a tough time at the start of the series.

Last month Rebekah wrote in The Sun: "I said in my first column that Coleen is coming across as dull in the jungle. And, well, nothing much seems to have changed five episodes into the series."

She added: "The camp really needs a bit of drama at the minute. It's a bit dull and it's a bit wet, a bit like the washout weather.

"We can't just keep relying on the PG Tips palaver to keep us entertained. Come on guys, we want more."

Coleen Rooney became a fan favourite on I'm A Celeb
Coleen Rooney became a fan favourite on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

The former friends fell out in 2019 when Coleen accused Rebekah's Instagram account of leaking private information to the press.

While Rebekah denied the claims, the wife of Jamie Vardy took Coleen to court in 2022 to sue her for libel. However at the end of the trial the judge dismissed Rebekah's claims ruling that Mrs Rooney's accusation was "substantially true."

Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie Vardy were embroiled in the Wagatha Christie trial
Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie Vardy were embroiled in the Wagatha Christie trial. Picture: Getty

Coleen has not responded to any of Rebekah's comments whilst she was in the jungle, instead telling fans the first thing her husband Wayne said to her upon exiting the show.

The 38-year-old revealed to The Sun: "I spoke to him as soon as I got in the car.

"Wayne just said how proud he was. In the letter I got he said he's never missed me as much - and I can understand that because we've not spoke."

Wayne has been supporting Coleen Rooney's jungle journey
Wayne has been supporting Coleen Rooney's jungle journey. Picture: Instagram/Coleen Rooney

She continued: "We've been apart for weeks and weeks on end, but we speak a number of times a day, we FaceTime.

"So to not have that communication, it's been tough. Obviously if anything drastic happens I would like to think they would have told me.

"But not keeping up to date on the kids' school and football... I'm so involved in all that back home. That was hard."

