I'm A Celebrity's Danny Jones supported by McFly bandmate Harry Judd after anxiety confession

Harry Judd has supported his friend Danny Jones. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones emotionally opened up about his anxiety disorder during last night's episode.

McFly star Danny Jones, 38, has received support from bandmate Harry Judd, 38, after he broke down in tears while discussing his anxiety disorder on I'm A Celeb.

In the moving episode, The Voice UK judge revealed he had been in therapy since the age of 19, and once had a panic attack on live TV.

During an emotional chat with his fellow campmates, Danny revealed he had an anxiety attack in the middle of an interview on This Morning. The singer stated: "I was freaking out and I couldn’t answer the question that got asked to me."

He continued: "And then it started happening in my work. I felt like a camera had gone above me and I had this white-out and I was going to puke. It was just, like, heart rate goes crazy."

Danny Jones and Harry Judd are part of McFly. Picture: Getty

Whilst Danny received hugs from his fellow celebrities, his colleague Harry also sent a loving message to his bandmate.

Sharing the clip of Danny discussing his mental health struggles, Harry wrote: "Mush 😢❤️", showing his support for his friend.

Watch Danny Jones talk about his anxiety on I'm A Celeb here:

Danny opens up about anxiety on I'm A Celeb

Viewers were also quick to praise Danny for opening up about his anxiety disorder, with fans taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss this moving moment.

One user wrote: "Danny Jones talking so openly about anxiety, so important for men to speak up about their mental health, it takes a lot of courage #imaceleb #imacelebrity"

Another added: "Seeing Danny open up like that about his anxiety what he went through and Oti as well with her brother is so brave. It’s so important to seek out some guidance help and support if you need it #ImACeleb"

With a third stating: "Danny speaking so openly about being in therapy since he was 19 for panic attacks has to be the realest thing ever. The amount of people him just mentioning it is going to help is a massive thing let alone on such a public platform. #ImACeleb #imacelebrity"

Danny Jones is one of the campmates on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

This emotional confession comes after Oti Mabuse opened up about her brother's suicide. The dancer praised Danny for being open about his feelings, saying: "I think it’s really good that you keep saying people must talk, especially young boys,.

"I don’t think young boys tend to talk that much and the suicide rate is so high in young men especially, so I think it’s important that you keep telling people to talk about it."

Oti went on to share: "I had a brother who committed suicide when he was 16 and I think if he had spoken to someone about what he was feeling, it would’ve been a different turnout."