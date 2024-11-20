Are Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks together?

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks are rumoured to be dating. Picture: Instagram/Faye Winter/Getty

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celeb star Maura Higgins has been rumoured to be dating TOWIE star Pete Wicks, but what have they said about their relationship? Here is everything we know.

I'm A Celeb latecomer Maura Higgins, 33, is set to join her fellow campmates in the Australian jungle very soon, and fans are keen to learn more about the Love Island star's relationship status.

After previously being in a relationships with Curtis Pritchard, Chris Taylor and I'm A Celeb co-star Barry McGuigan's son Shane, rumours have started to swirl regarding whether the TV favourite is currently dating TOWIE legend Pete Wicks, 36.

Whilst fans have speculated that Pete may be dating his Strictly co-star Jowita Przystał, the 36-year-old has been seen getting close to Maura in recent weeks.

So are Maura and Pete dating? Here is everything the pair have said about their relationship status.

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks have been pictured together. Picture: Getty

Are Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks dating?

Despite being pictured together, Maura has poured cold water on rumours she is dating Pete.

During an interview with The Sun, the I'm A Celeb contestant was asked whether she was in a relationship with the reality TV star, telling the publication: "I’m not, I’m not. Where have you heard that?

"I mean, I date, but I’m very much single. And honestly, I just think the interest in my dating life is so boring.

"Everyone goes on dates, but then you’re like... Maura’s in a relationship with this person, this person."

The presenter was asked whether she had been on a date with Pete, replying: "I mean, I’ve been on a date with many people!"

Maura Higgins has opened up about her relationship with Pete Wicks. Picture: Instagram/Maura Higgins

Rumours regarding the pair being in a relationship began when they were pictured hugging during a night out.

Insiders close to Pete also confirmed that the two were becoming closer in recent weeks and the Strictly contestant was not in a relationship with his dance partner Jowita.

A source told The Sun: "He’s with Maura - they spend every spare moment they can together when he’s not rehearsing.

"They’ve been keeping things under wraps as it was great for Strictly - everyone loves a romance don’t they, and Pete and Jowita kept everyone guessing.

"But sadly for Strictly fans this is very much a showmance and Pete only has eyes for Maura."

Pete Wicks was rumoured to be dating his Strictly dance partner Jowita Przystał. Picture: Instagram/Pete Wicks

Maura has previously opened about her connection with Pete on Paul C Brunson's podcast 'We Need To Talk'.

When asked if she and Pete "were a thing", Maura replied: "We just get on very, very well. I adore him, he's an amazing person."

She continued: "Do you know what's so weird? We met very soon after me coming off Love Island and we just instantly clicked."

Maura added: "Our humour is the same. It's like that sick, dark humour. It's very abusive. We abuse each other. Very nasty, it's hilarious."