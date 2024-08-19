Celebs Go Dating Chris Taylor's age, ex-girlfriends, TV career and net worth revealed

Chris Taylor is taking on his next TV challenge on Celebs Go Dating
Chris Taylor is no stranger to a reality TV show but what do we need to know about him? Here's a look at how old he is, how he become famous and his Barbie movie moment.

Celebs Go Dating has welcomed Love Island star Chris Taylor to the E4 agency in 2024 as he continues his quest to find himself a girlfriend.

After an unsuccessful stint on Love Island All Stars, Chris is going dating with celebrities including Helen Flanagan, Jamelia and Tristan Phipps in hope of finding something more serious.

So as we watch him take on new relationships, we take a closer look at the TV personality and just why he's famous.

From his age, ex-girlfriends, where he's from and even his net worth, here is everything you need to know about Celebs Go Dating's Chris, including his Barbie movie moment.

Chris Taylor first rose to fame on Love Island 2019
Chris Taylor first rose to fame on Love Island 2019. Picture: Getty

How old is Celebs Go Dating star Chris Taylor and where is he from?

Born on July 31st, Chris is currently 34 years old making his star sign a Leo. He was born in 1990.

Chris currently lives in London but is originally from Leicester.

Why is Chris Taylor famous and what did he use to do for a living?

Chris first rose to fame on ITV's Love Island in 2019 before reappearing on the show for the All Star's version in 2024. He was also invited back to host the show's Morning After podcast for the summer series of this year.

The reality TV favourite also has experience in the movie world when he made an acting cameo in Margot Robbie's Barbie after bumping into her while in London.

When Chris isn't on TV, he's busy being an influencer on TikTok and Instagram.

Prior to his celebrity status, the 34-year-old worked as a business development manager which he gave up upon exiting the villa in season 5.

Chris Taylor wearing a brown tank top and smirking
Chris Taylor bagged a cameo in Margot Robbie's Barbie movie. Picture: Chris Taylor/Instagram

Who is Chris Taylor's ex-girlfriend?

After following his journey on two series of Love Island, Chris has tried out a number of romantic connections which included Demi Jones, Molly Smith and Sophie Piper. However, perhaps his most profile relationship was with ex-Maura Higgins.

The self-proclaimed best friends declared they had fallen in love with one another in March 2021. He confirmed on Instagram: "Turns out I fell in love with my best mate."

Sadly, their romance lasted only six months as they decided they were better off as friends.

What is Celebs Go Dating's Chris Taylor's net worth?

His profile on social media seems to have become Chris's biggest money earner and sees him with a net worth of £750,000.

What is Chris Taylor's Instagram?

With over 1million followers you can find Chris and all of his hilarious content over on his profile @christophertaylorofficial.

His page regularly features his Love Island besties including Kaz Kamwi, Michael Griffiths and Toby Aromolaran.

