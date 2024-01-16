Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

16 January 2024, 17:46

Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars
Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@mollysmith19/ITV

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Molly Smith on and who was she with? Here's what happened when she first appeared on the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens very soon, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama will be in South Africa ready to welcome the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner. With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces appearing on the show in the coming months.

One of the returning Islanders is Molly Smith, whose relationship with Callum Jones was an important part of her journey on the show. After their recent split, fans will be wondering if they pair will reconcile or break up for good.

Who is Love Island All Stars Molly Smith? Her age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Molly Marsh smiles
Molly Marsh has signed up for Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Molly Smith?

Molly Smith is 29-years-old.

The TV favourite was one of the Casa Amour bombshells during her original time on the show.

What is Molly Smith's Instagram?

Molly Smith's Instagram is @mollysmith19.

She often posts images of her nights out and would previously share images of her with Callum.

Where is Molly Smith from?

Molly Smith is from Manchester.

She will be looking to find her perfect match in the villa after becoming single last year.

Meet the Love Island All Stars here:

Meet the Love Island all stars

What season of Love Island was Molly Smith on?

Molly Smith was on season six of Love Island which aired in 2020.

Her fellow contestants included Shaughna Phillips, Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman, with Finn Tapp and Paige Turley winning the show.

Molly Marsh appeared on Love Island in 2020
Molly Marsh appeared on Love Island in 2020. Picture: Instagram/@mollysmith19

Who was Molly Smith coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Molly Smith was coupled up with Callum Jones on Love Island.

The pair met in Casa Amour and Callum famously broke up with Shaughna to be with Molly, leaving her in tears.

After exiting Love Island, Callum and Molly moved in together and remained in a relationship until late 2023 when the pair called it quits on their three-year partnership.

What has Molly Smith done since Love Island?

Since leaving Love Island, Molly has continued to model and has set up a fitness social media account.

Read more:

