8 January 2024, 18:09

When does Love Island All Stars 2024 start and is the show live? Here is everything you need to know. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Is Love Island All Stars live and when does it start? Here are all the answers.

Love Island: All-Stars is coming to our screens with 12 returning Islanders all keen to have another shot at love.

Maya Jama will be heading into the South African villa to help some of our favourite cast members couple up and cause chaos. Georgia Harrison, Liberty Poole, Kaz Kamwi, Jake Cornish and Chris Taylor are some of the former contestants trying to find their perfect partner once again.

After the success of Love Island Games, we're looking forward to seeing some familiar faces back on TV.

When does Love Island All Stars start and is it live? Here are all the answers.

The Love Island: All-Stars cast has been revealed
The Love Island: All-Stars cast has been revealed. Picture: ITV

When does Love Island All Stars start?

Love Island All Stars starts on the 15th of January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

The stars will soon head to South Africa to begin their journey on the show and attempt to find love.

Watch the Love Island All Stars teaser here:

All Star islanders are on their way to the villa

Is Love Island All Stars live?

Love Island All Stars is live.

Unlike the Love Island Games which was prerecorded, Love Island All Stars will be live, just like the normal seasons of Love Island.

