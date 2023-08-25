Love Island Games: Start date, hosts and cast revealed

By Hope Wilson

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island Games.

Summer might be over, but Love Island certainly isn't.

Fresh after Jess and Sammy were crowned the winners of summer Love Island 2023, a new spin-off has been announced.

Love Island Games is set to become everyone's new obsession and feature some familiar faces as they try to find love once again.

When does Love Island Games start, who are the hosts and has there been a cast announcement? Here's everything we know so far.

Love Island Games have been announced. Picture: Peacock

What is Love Island Games?

Love Island Games will bring back previous Love Island contestants from the UK, USA and Australian versions of the show.

The Islanders will be brought to Fiji to have another shot at finding love, however they will have to compete in various romantic-themed challenges along the way to be crowned the winner.

Watch the teaser for Love Island Games here:

Watch the teaser for the Love Island Games

Who is hosting Love Island Games?

It has been announced that Maya Jama will be hosting Love Island Games alongside Love Island UK narrator Iain Stirling.

The two have worked together on Love Island UK for the past year and are set to make Love Island Games their next project.

Watch Maya Jama announce Love Island Games:

Maya Jama announces Love Island Games

When will Love Island Games start?

Love Island Games is set to premiere on Wednesday, 1st November on Peacock. UK viewers can access the show via Sky or NOW TV.

Similar to the Love Island UK format, there will be new episodes airing nightly for six days a week.

Love Island Games will be aired in November. Picture: ITV

Who are the cast of Love Island Games?

The cast of Love Island Games has not been released yet, however one former Islander has made it clear they won't be appearing on the show.

Kady McDermott said on the Staying Relevant podcast: "I got asked to do Love Island the Games in September - I’ve had enough, I’m retired for the year. I’ll leave that one."

