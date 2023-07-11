Love Island: Has Kady McDermott got a boyfriend?

Love Island's Kady McDermott is said to have a secret boyfriend outside of the show. Picture: ITV2

ITV bosses are said to be in backstage chats with Kady McDermott after news broke out that she has a secret boyfriend but who is he? Here's everything you need to know.

Love Island 2023 has been a turbulent series with the shock return of Molly Marsh to Casa Amor, Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas' up and down relationship and of course, a surprising bombshell in the form of Kady McDermott.

As an ex-contestant, who caused a whole lot of drama in series two with her relationship with Scott Thomas, ITV bosses are looking into why she may not be so keen for love this time around, and it could have something to do with a secret boyfriend.

According to latest reports, Kady isn't properly getting to know any of the Love Island boys, which has so far included Zachariah Noble and Ouzy, because she's already in a secret relationship in the outside world.

A TV insider told The Sun: "Kady's been involved in several chats with bosses about her not cracking on with any of the boys.

"If you look at the last time an ex-Islander came in, Adam Collard in 2022, there were fireworks but that really hasn't been the case this time around."

Kady McDermott is being accused of being in a year-long romance despite being on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Does Kady McDermott have a boyfriend?

There has been no confirmation of Kady's relationship status, however, some are convinced she must already have a boyfriend due to her lack of romance in the Love Island villa.

Talking about her current situation with Casa's Ouzy, one Twitter fan commented: "There was enough space between Kady and Ouzy to fit Kady’s alleged boyfriend #LoveIsland."

Another, who agreed, added: "I’d vibe with Ouzy and Kady more if she didn’t have a boyfriend #LoveIsland."

However, some are defending Kady and her lack of Love Island romance as the boys not giving her enough time or just using her as a "rebound".

A social media user commented: "Big big Kady McDermott returned from season 2 just to be a rebound."

Kady McDermott is getting to know Ouzy on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Kady returns single but Zach has chosen Molly

Who is Kady McDermott's rumoured secret boyfriend?

Reports are suggesting Kady's secret boyfriend is Liam Greer - someone she has supposedly been seeing for more than a year.

A source close to Kady told The Sun: “Kady and Liam went for a posh dinner in Mayfair together the night before she left for Love Island, like a romantic goodbye.”