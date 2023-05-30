Inside Love Island star Molly Marsh's celebrity lifestyle with Coronation Street star mum

30 May 2023, 08:54

Molly Marsh has joined the Love Island line up
Molly Marsh has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

How old is Molly Marsh and who is her famous mum? Here's what we know about the Love Island star...

A brand new bunch of Love Island stars have joined the line up this summer - including Molly Marsh.

The dating show's newest singleton has already jetted off to Majorca to spend the next few weeks trying to find The One.

But it turns out she has already had a taste of the showbiz lifestyle as she’s previously posed with the likes of Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins.

If that wasn’t enough, her mum is actually a Coronation Street star and she has enjoyed many VIP tours of big TV shows.

Molly Marsh has joined the Love Island line up
Molly Marsh has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: Instagram

Who is Molly Marsh and what is her job? Here’s what we know…

How old is Molly Marsh?

Molly Marsh is 24-years-old and is a Musical Theatre Performer and Social Media Creator from Doncaster.

You can find her on Instagram @mollygracemarsh where she started with more than 40k followers.

Asked why she wants to join the show, Molly said: "I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone.

“I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there."

Molly Marsh and her mum Janet
Molly Marsh and her mum Janet. Picture: Instagram

Who is Molly Marsh’s mum?

Molly is the daughter of Janet Marsh who has appeared in Coronation Street over the years as various characters.

In 2005, she starred on the soap as a nurse before playing a receptionist at the Scott-Roe Clinic in March 2008.

The last time Janet appeared on Corrie was in 2009 where she played an ITU nurse.

Meanwhile, her other credits include Where The Heart Is, Bodies, In The Dark, Love, Lies and Records and Still Open All Hour.

Opening up about her family life, Molly said: "I live on a farm with my mum, dad, sister, grandma, grandad, aunty, uncle, cousin, cousin’s husband, their baby and chicken.

Molly Marsh has previously visited the Love Island villa
Molly Marsh has previously visited the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

What is Molly Marsh’s famous connection?

As a social media creator, Molly has some famous connections and has previously visited the Love Island villas.

She said: “With my job being in social media, I’ve had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I’ve actually been out to the Love Island Villas in Mallorca and South Africa.

“Having the experience to walk around both was amazing but to now actually live in the Villa is going to be incredible."

Molly Marsh has some famous connections
Molly Marsh has some famous connections. Picture: Instagram

In an Instagram post shared two years ago, the future star wrote: “WOW✈️I had the most AMAZING TRIP to see inside the brand new love island villa with @itv2 @loveisland | PS: I’m not going on the show! AD”.

In October 2021, Molly also shared a photo alongside previous finalist Molly-Mae Hague at one of her Beauty Works events.

Molly was also spotted posing with more Islanders, including Maura Higgins and Siannese Fudge.

