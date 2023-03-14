Winners of Love Island 2023 revealed as Kai and Sanam make history

By Naomi Bartram

Who won Love Island 2023? Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan have been revealed as the winners of the winter series...

The Love Island winter 2023 final didn’t disappoint, with four couples battling it out to win £50,000 to share between them.

And there were plenty of cute moments during the last episode between Samie Elishi and Tom Clare, Tanya Mahenga and Shaq Muhammad, Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan and Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall.

As the pairs took part in the winter ball, they received dance lessons and dressed up to the nines in gorgeous outfits.

The remaining couples then took it in turns to confess their undying love for each other before host Maya Jama announced who had won.

The final of Love Island winter 2023 have been revealed. Picture: ITV

But who won Love Island 2023? Here’s what we know about the final episode…

Who won Love Island winter 2023?

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan were announced as the Winter Love Island 2023 winners and split the £50,000 cash prize between them.

And now Love Island voting results have revealed the couple won by a long shot, a clear favourite among the finalists.

This is the first time a Love Island Casa Amor bombshell has ever won the show and will set the precedent for future series'.

The moment Kai and Sanam were crowned your #LoveIsland winners! pic.twitter.com/isrnTPfRjO — Love Island (@LoveIsland) March 13, 2023

In second place came Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, Samie Elishi and Tom Clare were in third place, while Tanya Mahenga and Shaq Muhammad came in fourth.

Before the 2023 Love Island winners were announced, the girls spent a day pampering at the spa and the boys got ready for their last evening in the villa.

During the final vows, Sanam told Kai: "You charmed me with your smile and melted me with your warm brown eyes.

Kai and Sanam were crowned Love Island winners 2023. Picture: ITV

“I was hooked by your intelligence, values, kindness and you always manage to make me laugh. You’ve made me realise my worth and I can’t wait for us to one day be official."

Kai told her: "My time here has been a dream since I met you. Sanam, you’re one of a kind and I’m so happy to have you in my life because I adore you and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us."

Lana told Ron he had been ‘missing’ from her life, while Ron called his girlfriend an ‘angel’ who had ‘never put a foot wrong’ since he’d known her.