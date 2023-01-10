Who is Love Island's Kai Fagan? Age, job and Instagram revealed

On Air Now
10 January 2023
Who is Love Island's Kai Fagan, how old is he and what does he do?
Kai Fagan is one of new singletons heading onto Love Island this January looking for love.
Ahead of the show's return, which will be hosted by Maya Jama, ITV have revealed the first 10 contestants heading to South Africa.
Science and PE teacher Kai is looking for love, but has admitted he has "high expectations".
From age to career and Instagram handle, here's everything you need to know about Kai.
Love Island star Kai is 24-years-old.
Kai is a science and PE teacher.
He is also a rugby player and previously played at Sheffield Hallam University.
Kai now plays centre wing in rugby union at South Manchester club Burnage.
Love Island's Kai is from Manchester.
You can follow Kai on Instagram here.
Speaking of why he's going on Love Island and what he's looking for, Kai said: "I’m single by choice. I’m looking for the right girl. I feel like I have quite high expectations.
"I don’t feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them."