Who is Love Island's Kai Fagan? Age, job and Instagram revealed

By Alice Dear

Kai Fagan is one of new singletons heading onto Love Island this January looking for love.

Ahead of the show's return, which will be hosted by Maya Jama, ITV have revealed the first 10 contestants heading to South Africa.

Science and PE teacher Kai is looking for love, but has admitted he has "high expectations".

From age to career and Instagram handle, here's everything you need to know about Kai.

Kai Fagan poses for his officially Love Island pictures. Picture: ITV

How old is Kai on Love Island?

Love Island star Kai is 24-years-old.

What is Kai from Love Island's job?

Kai is a science and PE teacher.

He is also a rugby player and previously played at Sheffield Hallam University.

Kai now plays centre wing in rugby union at South Manchester club Burnage.

Kai Fagan is a 24-year-old science and PE teacher from Manchester. Picture: ITV

Where is Kai from Love Island from?

Love Island's Kai is from Manchester.

Does Kai from Love Island have Instagram?

You can follow Kai on Instagram here.

What has Kai said about going on Love Island?

Speaking of why he's going on Love Island and what he's looking for, Kai said: "I’m single by choice. I’m looking for the right girl. I feel like I have quite high expectations.

"I don’t feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them."

