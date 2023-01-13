How old is Love Island bombshell Ellie Spence and what is her job?

13 January 2023, 09:19

Love Island bombshell 2023: Who is Ellie Spence and what does she do? Here's everything you need to know...

Love Island is back this January with a brand new series, but this time it’s heading to South Africa.

Maya Jama has also joined the family after Laura Whitmore quit last year and will be hosting the show from a brand new villa.

And one of the contestants hoping to make it all the way to the end and win £50,000 is Ellie Spencer.

So, who is Ellie Spence? Here’s what we know about the new Love Island star…

Ellie Spence has opened up about her type on Love Island
Ellie Spence has opened up about her type on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

What is Ellie Spence’s age and where is she from?

Ellie Spence is 25-years-old and hails from Norwich.

As the first of two bombshells, Ellie promised to 'shake things up', adding that the other girls would 'definitely feel threatened.'

She describes herself as 'fun, caring and smart,' and said she's single 'because I fall in love really quick, but I fall out of it just as quickly. I could literally fall in love with a chair and then a week later be like, ‘Oh wait, no, that's a chair…’'

But the Love Island bombshell is hoping to find the one after being single for three years.

Ellie Spence is a Love Island 2023 bombshell
Ellie Spence is a Love Island 2023 bombshell. Picture: ITV

“The roster is pretty dry, it’s been dry for the last year, I don’t know what happened, it’s just not been a great time for me so I’m ready to find my husband,” she said.

What is Ellie Spence’s job?

The Love Island bombshell a Business Development Executive at a law firm.

While she says people underestimate her, Ellie said she gets put off by 'overconfident guys and men that think they can get any girl when they think they are so fit and a 10/10 when in actual fact they are none of the above. I like confidence but not arrogance.'

What is Ellie Spence’s Instagram?

You can find Ellie on Instagram @elliespennie, but this year all the Islander’s pages will be disabled while they’re in the villa.

ITV has asked them to make their accounts “dormant” while they are in the villa so nothing can be published on their behalf and so they can avoid “the adverse effects of social media”.

This means you’ll have to wait until she’s back in England to see any updates.

