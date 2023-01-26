Love Island bombshell Spencer Wilks' famous cousin revealed

26 January 2023, 08:48 | Updated: 26 January 2023, 09:19

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

How old is Love Island's Spencer Wilks and what does he do? Everything you need to know about the bombshell...

Love Island is certainly giving the drama this year, and one bombshell who’s hoping to make waves is Spencer Wilks.

The bombshell entered the villa with Ellie Spence with the hope of turning one of the Islander’s heads.

But after a bit of digging, it turns out Spencer isn’t the only person in his family to have ended up on TV…

So who is Spencer Wilks and what do we know about him? Find out everything…

Spencer Wilks entered Love Island with Ellie Spence
Spencer Wilks entered Love Island with Ellie Spence. Picture: ITV

How old is Spencer Wilks and where is he from?

Spencer Wilks is 24-years-old from Bournemouth and when asked about his personality, Spencer described himself as ‘very loving’, saying: “I’ll cuddle everyone. I like doing stuff for other people. I’m excited all the time really.

“I do say the wrong things as I have no filter. If I think it, I’ll say it straight away. Sometimes it’s great, sometimes it’s not. Sometimes it stirs things up a bit which I find funny.”

He also calls himself ‘fun, cool and just all round husband material’, adding: “If you want a husband, I’m your guy. I want to go travelling, I want to see the world.

“I’m loyal, I’m loving, I’ll make you tea in the morning. I can’t cook very well, that’s unfortunate. I’m honest.”

Spencer Wilks is an E-Commerce Business Owner
Spencer Wilks is an E-Commerce Business Owner. Picture: Instagram

What does Spencer Wilks do?

Spencer is an E-Commerce Business Owner, but in his introduction video he claimed he "sold adult toys online."

Opening up about why he decided to join the villa, Spencer said: “It’s a great experience and I’ll be out of my comfort zone, maybe I’ll find someone that I could be with forever and to share that experience with someone I think is quite unique.

“This is the only time I’ve been single, so it’s now or never really.”

Who is Spencer Wilks’ cousin?

Spencer has a famous cousin called James 'Lightning' Wllks who was a pro MMA fighter from 2003 until 2012 when he was forced to retire due to injuries.

He also appeared in the 2018 Netflix documentary The Game Changers about athletes going vegan.

He is now a vegan activist alongside his wife, Alicia, who goes by the social media name of The Planted Mom, with the couple living in the United States with their children.

What is Spencer Wilks’ Instagram?

You can find Spencer on Instagram @spennywilks, but this year all the Islander’s pages will be disabled while they’re in the villa.

ITV has asked them to make their accounts “dormant” while they are in the villa so nothing can be published on their behalf and so they can avoid “the adverse effects of social media”.

This means you’ll have to wait until he’s back in England to see any updates.

Meet the other Love Island stars of 2023:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island 2023 contestants

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2023 so far?

Ellie Spencer has joined the Love Island 2023 cast

Love Island bombshell Ellie Spence: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Happy Valley has filmed multiple endings

Happy Valley has filmed multiple endings to keep shock finale secret

Holly Willoughby replaced Abbey Clancey in bed

Peter Crouch shocked as Holly Willoughby replaces wife Abbey Clancy in bed

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her tan shirt dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Zoo inundated with requests after offering to name cockroach after someone's ex

Zoo inundated with requests after offer to name cockroach after ex

Lifestyle

A bride has sparked debate

Bride sparks debate after saying bridesmaids shouldn't pay anything towards wedding

Lifestyle

Children at a school in Hull were reportedly sent outside in the cold as a punishment for chatting

Primary school forces kids to stand in cold without coats 'as punishment for chatting'

Parenting

A woman has claimed to see her late husband in a new restaurant video

Woman claims to spot dead husband eating in Indian restaurant nine years after death

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has offered advice on bank switching

Martin Lewis reveals how you can earn free £200 by switching banks

News

Stacey Solomon has said she can't fit into her clothes

Pregnant Stacey Solomon says she can’t fit into her clothes days before due date

Celebrities

The best gifts to get your Valentine's this year

Valentine's Day gift ideas 2023: What to buy your partner this year

Shopping

Dani Dyer revealed to her dad she's pregnant with twins

Danny Dyer’s hilarious reaction as daughter Dani reveals she’s pregnant with twins

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby scalded by Phillip Schofield over Spin To Win fiasco

Holly Willoughby scolded by Phillip Schofield as she breaks Spin To Win rules

This Morning

A woman is furious at her mum over babysitting duties

Grandmother charges £15 per hour to babysit - not including 'late pickup fee'

Lifestyle

A woman has won a double lottery jackpot

Woman wins double lottery jackpot after being dumped by husband for best friend

Lifestyle

Haris from Love Island seemingly went missing

Has Haris Namani left Love Island 2023?

Love Island's Haris Namani has been dumped

Love Island's Haris Namani 'dumped from villa' after shock video emerges

Love Island's Olivia and Zara have been friends for years

Love Island fans discover Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown have been friends for years
A snow blast could hit the UK next week

UK weather: 'Snow blast' heading for Britain as temperatures set to plummet again

Lifestyle