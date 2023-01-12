How old is Love Island star Tanya Manhenga and what is biomedical science?

12 January 2023, 13:17

Love Island 2023: What is age is Love Island star Tanya Manhenga and what is her job?

Love Island fans rejoice because it’s back with a brand new series and this time it’s heading to South Africa.

Not only is there a brand new villa, but Maya Jama has also joined the family after Laura Whitmore quit last year.

And one of the contestants hoping to make it all the way to the end and win £50,000 is Tanya Manhenga.

So, who is Tanya Manhenga? Here’s what we know about the new Love Island star…

Tanya Manhenga has joined the cast of Love Island 2023
Tanya Manhenga has joined the cast of Love Island 2023. Picture: Instagram

What is Tanya Manhenga’s age and where is she from?

Tanya Manhenga is 22-years-old and hails from Liverpool.

When asked to reveal something not many people know about her, Tanya said: “I have Vitiligo, which is a skin pigmentation, you may not even notice it.

“It's on my lip and I have a stripe on my hair. Not many people know that but I think it’s quite cute. I don’t care about covering it up all the time, I think it’s a vibe.”

She also revealed she’s determined to find a boyfriend, before revealing her biggest ick.

Tanya Manhenga has joined the Love Island cast 2023
Tanya Manhenga has joined the Love Island cast 2023. Picture: ITV

“Guys that don’t wear socks in the house,” she said.

“Why are your feet flapping all around the house? Guys have huge feet too, yuck. Also, guys in the bathtub with no bubbles, such an ick, no.”

What is Tanya Manhenga’s job?

Tanya is a student of biomedical science and an influencer.

According to the NHS website, biomedical scientists ‘carry out a range of laboratory and scientific tests to support the diagnosis and treatment of disease.’

The description continues: Operating theatres, accident and emergency (A&E) and many other hospital departments would not function without biomedical scientists.

“For example, in A&E, you would work in the blood sciences department, testing emergency blood transfusions for blood groups and samples from patients who have overdosed or had a heart attack.”

What is Tanya Manhenga’s Instagram?

You can find Haris on Instagram @talkswithtt_, but this year all the Islander’s pages will be disabled while they’re in the villa.

ITV has asked them to make their accounts “dormant” while they are in the villa so nothing can be published on their behalf and so they can avoid “the adverse effects of social media”.

This means you’ll have to wait until she’s back in England to see any updates.

Meet the other Love Island stars of 2023:

