How old is Love Island's Anna-May Robey and what is her job?

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island 2023 cast: Anna-May Robey's age, job and Instagram revealed...

Love Island 2023 is back, and this time it’s heading to South Africa.

As well as a shiny new villa, the ITV2 series has even got a brand new host in the form of Maya Jama after Laura Whitmore quit last year.

There is also an excited batch of Islanders hoping they’ll find The One including Anna-May Robey.

So, who is Anna-May Robey? Here’s what we know about the new Love Island star…

Anna-May is looking to find The One on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

What is Anna-May Robey’s age and where is she from?

Anna-May Robey is 20-years-old and is from Swansea.

When asked how her family would describe her, she used the word ‘energetic’, adding: “I’m always running around singing and screaming. My parents are always like, ‘Shut up!’

“I work from home all day so I don’t really speak to people in person for two or three days a week, so when my father comes home, he’ll want to sit down and chill out, and I’m there chewing his ear off! I would definitely say I am a chatterbox.”

Anna-May has joined the Love Island 2023 line up. Picture: ITV

What is Anna-May Robey’s job?

Anna-May Robey is a payroll administrator which means she is responsible for processing peoples wages.

In her role, Anna-May will create, store and maintain employee payroll records which details things like their attendance or timesheets.

Opening up about her love life, Anna-May said: “I want a boyfriend, I want to find someone who makes me laugh.

“I’ve been single for quite a while, my mother is bugging me, she's like, ‘You need to find a boyfriend.’ I’m just excited to try something new and I think going on Love Island is a good way to meet someone.”

What is Anna-May Robey’s Instagram?

You can find Haris on Instagram @annamayrobey, but this year all the Islander’s pages will be disabled while they’re in the villa.

ITV has asked them to make their accounts “dormant” while they are in the villa so nothing can be published on their behalf and so they can avoid “the adverse effects of social media”.

This means you’ll have to wait until she’s back in England to see any updates.

