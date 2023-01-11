How old is Love Island's Anna-May Robey and what is her job?

11 January 2023, 08:56

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island 2023 cast: Anna-May Robey's age, job and Instagram revealed...

Love Island 2023 is back, and this time it’s heading to South Africa.

As well as a shiny new villa, the ITV2 series has even got a brand new host in the form of Maya Jama after Laura Whitmore quit last year.

There is also an excited batch of Islanders hoping they’ll find The One including Anna-May Robey.

So, who is Anna-May Robey? Here’s what we know about the new Love Island star…

Anna-May is looking to find The One on Love Island
Anna-May is looking to find The One on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

What is Anna-May Robey’s age and where is she from?

Anna-May Robey is 20-years-old and is from Swansea.

When asked how her family would describe her, she used the word ‘energetic’, adding: “I’m always running around singing and screaming. My parents are always like, ‘Shut up!’

“I work from home all day so I don’t really speak to people in person for two or three days a week, so when my father comes home, he’ll want to sit down and chill out, and I’m there chewing his ear off! I would definitely say I am a chatterbox.”

Anna-May has joined the Love Island 2023 line up
Anna-May has joined the Love Island 2023 line up. Picture: ITV

What is Anna-May Robey’s job?

Anna-May Robey is a payroll administrator which means she is responsible for processing peoples wages.

In her role, Anna-May will create, store and maintain employee payroll records which details things like their attendance or timesheets.

Opening up about her love life, Anna-May said: “I want a boyfriend, I want to find someone who makes me laugh.

“I’ve been single for quite a while, my mother is bugging me, she's like, ‘You need to find a boyfriend.’ I’m just excited to try something new and I think going on Love Island is a good way to meet someone.”

What is Anna-May Robey’s Instagram?

You can find Haris on Instagram @annamayrobey, but this year all the Islander’s pages will be disabled while they’re in the villa.

ITV has asked them to make their accounts “dormant” while they are in the villa so nothing can be published on their behalf and so they can avoid “the adverse effects of social media”.

This means you’ll have to wait until she’s back in England to see any updates.

Meet the other Love Island stars of 2023:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Lana Jenkins used to date Owen Warner

Inside Love Island star Lana Jenkins’ romance with I’m A Celebrity’s Owen Warner

Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her skirt from the high street

Celebrities

Adam Thomas' son is on Waterloo Road with him

Adam Thomas reveals moment he told son Teddy he’d been cast in Waterloo Road

Everything you need to know about Love Island's Kai Fagan

Who is Love Island's Kai Fagan? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Haris Namani has joined Love Island 2023

How old is Love Island’s Haris Namani and who is his ex girlfriend?

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has revealed a huge broadband hike

Martin Lewis' two month price rise warning to anyone who has broadband

News

Stacey Solomon has said she 'isn't superwoman'

Pregnant Stacey Solomon praises eldest boys saying she ‘couldn’t do it without them’

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her maternity leave

Pregnant Stacey Solomon hints at due date as she reveals maternity leave plans

Celebrities

Shaq Muhammad has joined the cast of Love Island 2023

How old is Love Island's Shaq Muhammad and what is his job?

Ron Hall has joined the Love Island line up

How old is Love Island's Ron Hall and what is his job?

Lana Jenkins has joined the Love Island 2023 cast

Who is Love Island’s Lana Jenkins? Age, job and famous ex boyfriend revealed

Olivia Hawkins has joined the Love Island 2023 cast

Who is Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins? Age and job as a famous body double revealed

The supermarket chain (not pictured) has introduced 'chatty checkouts' to help end loneliness

Dutch supermarket introduces checkouts for people who like to chat

Lifestyle

Kerry Katona opens up on shock Lucien Laviscount romance

Kerry Katona opens up on shock Lucien Laviscount romance

Celebrities

James Alexandrou played a role in Call the Midwife

Call The Midwife fans spot iconic EastEnders star 16 years after quitting soap

Stacey Solomon is expecting her fifth child in a matter of weeks

Stacey Solomon beams as she shows off growing baby bump in family picture

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a brown skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her brown faux leather skirt

Celebrities

Ellie Warner has shared a photo of her growing baby bump

Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner shares rare picture of her growing baby bump

Gogglebox

A lingerie expert has shared her tips for putting your bra on

Lingerie expert says we’ve all been putting our bras on wrong

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral shirt dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities