How old is Love Island's Ron Hall and what is his job?

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island 2023: Ron Hall's age, career and football eye injury revealed...

Love Island is back with a brand new Winter series and it’s set to be bigger than ever.

This is the second time the show has been held in South Africa after it first hit our screens just before the Covid lockdown in 2020.

And one man hoping to find The One in the villa is Ron Hall who was brave enough to join the cast.

So, who is Ron Hall and what does he do? Here’s what we know…

Ron Hall has joined the Love Island 2023 cast. Picture: ITV

How old is Ron Hall and where is he from?

Love Island’s Ron is 25-years-old and grew up in Essex.

He describes himself as ‘fun and charismatic’, adding: “I just want to be naturally myself in there, have good times and make memories. I think people will enjoy my company.”

Ron has opened up about being blind in one eye after getting a football injury when he was eight-years-old.

“On meeting me, you’d never know I am blind in one eye,” he said.

Ron Hall is a financial advisor from Essex. Picture: Instagram

“It was the result of a football injury when I was 8; I went in for a header and got kicked in the face.

“I’ve got two different coloured eyes, one blue and one green. It’s added to my character, there are so many people that are worse off than me.

“And if anything, losing something like that makes you realise that. It’s not hindered me in any shape or form. It’s a good conversation starter I must admit.”

What does Ron Hall do?

Ron is a financial advisor which means he gives advice about the whole range of financial products from all different companies.

When asked to give his ‘elevator pitch’, he said: “I’m the most genuine person you’ll meet. I’m genuine, caring and I’m a nice person - which you don’t find these days.”

What is Ron Hall’s Instagram?

You can find Ron on Instagram @ronhall__, but this year all the Islander’s pages will be disabled while they’re in the villa.

ITV has asked them to make their accounts “dormant” while they are in the villa so nothing can be published on their behalf and so they can avoid “the adverse effects of social media”.

This means you’ll have to wait until he’s back in England to see any updates.