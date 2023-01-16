Who is Love Island bombshell Tom Clare? Football team, height and famous sister revealed

16 January 2023, 08:58 | Updated: 16 January 2023, 09:06

Who is Love Island 2023 bombshell Tom Clare and what football team does he play for?

Love Island is here, which means we’ll be spending the next few weeks glued to the sofa.

But things are looking a little different this time around, with Maya Jama hosting the winter show from a brand new villa.

And it didn’t take long for things to get very exciting, as two new bombshells were thrown into the mix after just a few hours.

One of the contestants hoping to make it all the way to the end and win £50,000 is footballer Tom Clare.

Tom Clare has joined the Love Island 2023 line up
Tom Clare has joined the Love Island 2023 line up. Picture: Instagram

So, who is Tom Clare? Here’s what we know about the new Love Island star…

What is Tom Clare’s age and where is he from?

Tom Clare is 23-years-old and hails from Skelmersdale.

And the star actually has a famous influencer sister called Laura who has an impressive 14.8k followers on Instagram.

She’s based out in Dubai and also knows Love Island star Laura Anderson.

How tall is Tom Clare?

Tom is 6ft5 so he’ll be towering above some of the other contestants.

What football team does Tom Clare play for?

Tom is a striker and plays for Macclesfield Powerful which he joined back in June 2021.

The star began his career at Barnsley and after spending 11 years at Oakwell, Tom made the move across Yorkshire to join Bradford City.

Macclesfield are currently eight points clear at the top of the Northern Premier League West Division.

His team has released a statement after he announced he was going on the show.

"Tom approached us with the request a number of weeks ago and we were happy to show the same loyalty that he has to us since becoming one of our first ever signings back in 2021,” they said.

Tom Clare plays for Macclesfield FC
Tom Clare plays for Macclesfield FC. Picture: Alamy

"Despite that fact that we are disappointed to lose a player of Tom's calibre for the foreseeable future, we also recognise the incredible opportunity that this represents for both him and his family on a personal level.

"Tom remains very much part of our plans here at the Leasing.com Stadium and has expressed his unwavering desire to return to the club after the show.

"We wish Tom every success and look forward to welcoming him back to the club in due course."

What is Tom Clare’s Instagram?

You can find Tom on Instagram @tomclare__, but this year all the Islander’s pages will be disabled while they’re in the villa.

ITV has asked them to make their accounts “dormant” while they are in the villa so nothing can be published on their behalf and so they can avoid “the adverse effects of social media”.

This means you’ll have to wait until she’s back in England to see any updates.

Meet the other Love Island contestants 2023

