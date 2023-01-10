Who is Love Island’s Lana Jenkins? Age, job and famous ex boyfriend revealed

10 January 2023, 15:53

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

When did Lana Jenkins date Owen Warner? Here's what we know about the Love Island star...

Love Island is back with a brand new series, and this time it’s heading to South Africa.

One woman hoping to find her perfect match on the winter show is Lana Jenkins.

So, who is Lana Jenkins and what does she do? Here’s what we know…

Lana Jenkins has joined the Love Island 2023 cast
Lana Jenkins has joined the Love Island 2023 cast. Picture: Instagram

How old is Lana Jenkins and where is she from?

Love Island’s Lana is 25-years-old and is from Luton.

Opening up about her past relationships, Lana said: “I fall in love quickly. I tend to know quite soon if I could fall in love with that person and then, as long as everything is going well, I’ll probably tell them I love them in about a week.”

She added: “I don’t mind people texting me all the time but if you send me question marks if I’ve not replied to you in a while, you’re gone.

“That's a really big red flag for me! Also if I see a guy trip over, that's an instant turn off.”

Lana Jenkins has joined the Love Island 2023 cast
Lana Jenkins has joined the Love Island 2023 cast. Picture: ITV

What is Lana Jenkins’ job?

Lana is a make up artist, which means she’s met a few famous faces in the past.

Talking to ITV, she said her claim to fame is working with a lot of celebrities in her role.

She added: “Also, when I was 6-years-old I used to live in Spain and I was in an episode of Benidorm as an extra.”

What happened with Lana Jenkins and I’m A Celebrity’s Owen Warner?

Love Island singleton Lana Jenkins previously dated I'm a Celebrity finalist Owen Warner.

She reportedly had a short romance with the Hollyoaks star after he split from Stephanie Davis.

Lana reportedly shared a sweet snap of them both on her Instagram in June 2020.

What is Lana Jenkins’ Instagram?

You can find Lana on Instagram @lanajenkinss, but this year all the Islander’s pages will be disabled while they’re in the villa.

ITV has asked them to make their accounts “dormant” while they are in the villa so nothing can be published on their behalf and so they can avoid “the adverse effects of social media”.

This means you’ll have to wait until she’s back in England to see any updates.

