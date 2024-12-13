The Wanted's Max George to spend Christmas in hospital after undergoing major heart surgery

13 December 2024, 11:39

Mx George has opened up about his upcoming heart surgery
Mx George has opened up about his upcoming heart surgery. Picture: Instagram/Max George/Getty

By Hope Wilson

The singer revealed he will be undergoing surgery over the Christmas period after tests uncovered an underlying heart issue.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Max George, 36, has revealed he will be spending Christmas in hospital after a recent medical test discovered 'concerning heart issues'.

Following this health scare, The Wanted singer took to Instagram to explain he had undergone tests which revealed "issues" with his heart. He then went on to disclose that he will undergo heart surgery later this December and will have to spend the next month "in bed".

Whilst going through this difficult time, Max assured fans he was receiving support from his family and friends, particularly his partner ex-EastEnders actor and Strictly co-star Maisie Smith, 23.

Taking to Instagram, Max began: "Hey everyone, Yesterday I felt really unwell and was taken in to hospital. Unfortunately after some tests they’ve found that I have some issues with my heart."

Max George shared an image of himself in hospital while revealing his latest health update
Max George shared an image of himself in hospital while revealing his latest health update. Picture: Instagram/Max George

The 36-year-old continued: "I have a lot more tests to determine the extent of the problems and what surgery I will need to get me back on my feet.

"It’s gonna be a difficult few weeks / months… and Christmas in a hospital bed wasn’t exactly what I had planned! But, as always, I’m surrounded with love and support from my wonderful partner Maisie, her family, my family and friends.. and I’m 100% in the best place.

"Although this is a huge shock and no doubt a set back, it’s something I’ll take on with all I’ve got! I count myself very lucky that this was caught when it was.

"Apologies if I bore you with updates in the coming weeks..I’ve probably got a month in a bed and there’s not THAT much to do!😂 Let’s do this!🤘🏻"

Max George is receiving support from his girlfriend Maisie Smith
Max George is receiving support from his girlfriend Maisie Smith. Picture: Getty

Celebrities were quick to send messages of support to Max, with his bandmate Siva Kaneswaran writing: "Here for you brother. Rest up and get well soon ❤️"

JLS singer Aston Merrygold penned: "Rest up geeza! Get well soon 🙏🏾"

While Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins added: "Oh my goodness hope all OK & you’re back on your feet soon xx"

Max George rose to fame as a member of The Wanted. Pictured alongside bandmates Jay McGuiness, Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran, and Tom Parker
Max George rose to fame as a member of The Wanted. Pictured alongside bandmates Jay McGuiness, Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran, and Tom Parker. Picture: Getty

Following this emotional news, Max and Siva's upcoming tour has been left in hanging in the balance.

The pair were set to embark on The Wanted 2.0 comeback tour in 2025, performing in Manchester, London and Suffolk. Fellow The Wanted members Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness have opted not to take part, hence The Wanted 2.0 name change.

However it is currently unknown if Max's health scare will impact their concert dates.

