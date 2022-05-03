Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says The Wanted bandmates will help raise their children

Kelsey Parker said that The Wanted bandmates are 'role models' to her children. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker/ Tom Parker

By Alice Dear

Kelsey Parker wants The Wanted boys to have an 'input in the lives' of Aurelia and Bodhi following Tom Parker's death.

Kelsey Parker, 32, has opened up about the death of her beloved husband, Tom Parker, and revealed the special role The Wanted bandmates will have in her children's lives.

Tom tragically passed away last month at the age of 33 following a battle with brain cancer.

The Wanted band members Jay McGuinness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes were with Tom during his final days, and bravely carried their friend's coffin into the church during his funeral.

Talking to The Sun, Kelsey said that Tom's bandmates are "a massive part of our lives" and that, following Tom's death, she wants them to continue to be role models for her children.

Tom and Kelsey Parker have two children, Aurelia and Bodhi. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

Kelsey and Tom have two children together, two-year-old Aurelia and 18-month-old Bodhi.

Speaking to the publication, Kelsey said: "They’re [Jay, Nathan, Siva and Max] a massive part of our lives and always have been.

"They are role models for the kids too, so I want them to come over and have their input in their lives and to tell them stories about their dad."

She added: "They will always be there for us."

Kelsey Parker explained how she wanted the boys to 'tell the children stories about their dad'. Picture: Getty

During the interview, Kelsey also opened up about Tom's final days, revealing that Jay McGuinness moved into their family home to help out with the children while she visited Tom at the hospice.

Kelsey said: "Jay stayed with us. He was upstairs in the loft room, just so I knew he was there."

The widow also spoke about her final moments with her beloved husband, saying that "it was still beautiful until the very end".

She explained: "It was just us and there was so much love in that room.”

The Wanted boys carried their bandmate's coffin into the church during the emotional funeral. Picture: Alamy

Referencing one of her final conversations with Tom, Kelsey recalled: "I said, ‘You know Tom, I will be OK, the kids will be OK. I will make sure that everything you want them to know, the things that you’ve taught me over the years, I promise to teach them it all’.

“He said, ‘I know you’re going to be OK’. He then took off his wedding ring and put it on my finger."

Kelsey Parker explained how The Wanted boys were role models for Aurelia and Bodhi. Picture: Tom Parker/Instagram

Kelsey also shared how Tom promised her he would send her signs after he passed, and that one day following his death she was sat on a bench crying and a feather fell on her.

She said that she "knew it was him straight away".

"I kept that feather", she went on: "I still have it in a little glass pot on my dressing table.”

