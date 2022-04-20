Tom Parker's coffin carried into church by The Wanted bandmates
20 April 2022, 12:25
Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes acted as pallbearers at the funeral of their beloved bandmate Tom Parker.
The Wanted bandmates Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes looked heartbroken today as they carried Tom Parker's coffin into the church.
The entire band were in attendance at the funeral for Tom, who passed away at the age of 33 following a 17 month battle with brain cancer.
The bandmates, all dressed in black, came together at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Queensway to carry the black coffin from the hearse into the church for the service.
The bandmates joined Tom's wife Kelsey at the funeral, who lead the cortege through the streets in Petts Wood.
The mother of Tom's two children looked understandably heartbroken as she joined the hundreds of fans lining the streets to pay tribute to the late singer.
Tom and Kelsey wed in July 2018 and went on to welcome two children together; two-year-old Aurelia and 17-month-old Bodhi.
It was Kelsey who announced the death of her beloved husband on March 30, sharing in a message on Instagram that her "heart is broken".
The full announcement read:
The Wanted bandmates also paid tribute to Tom following his death, where they called him their "brother".
The full message read: "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.
"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."