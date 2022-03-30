The Wanted's Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour battle

Tom Parker has died aged 33. Picture: Instagram

By Polly Foreman

Tom Parker died peacefully today with his family by his side.

Tom Parker has died aged 33 after a battle with brain cancer, his wife Kelsey has announced.

Sharing a tribute to her husband on Instagram, she wrote: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️".

Tom Parker was born in Bolton, England, on August 4, 1988. His passion for music was evident from an early age, and he learnt to play the guitar when he was 16 years old.

Tom Parker has tragically died aged 33. Picture: Instagram/Tom Parker

He joined The Wanted in 2009, and the band achieved 10 UK top 10 singles and released 3 UK top 10 albums. They have also sold over 10 million records.

Tom joined his band on their recent tour, and earlier this week shared a photo of the band on Instagram captioned: "Dream Team ❤️".

Tom married his wife Kelsey Hardwick in 2018. They have a daughter, Aurelia, born in 2019, and a son, Bodhi, born in 2020.

In October 2020, he announced that he'd been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Our thoughts are with Tom's family and friends at this time.