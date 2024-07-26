Brit holidaymakers issued red alert for 'death zone' temperatures soaring to 46C

26 July 2024, 09:07

Tourists travelling to Europe and beyond have been warned of rising temperatures amid a record-breaking heatwave
Tourists travelling to Europe and beyond have been warned of rising temperatures amid a record-breaking heatwave. Picture: Getty / Met Office
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Tourists visiting Greece, Italy, the Canary Islands, Spain, Turkey and Cyprus have been warned over excessive heat as temperatures sore amid a deadly heatwave.

British holidaymakers heading on their summer holidays to parts of Europe have been warned to prepare for extreme temperatures of up to 46C.

As officials warn that Greece could see the hottest July weekend in 50 years with a "irreversible’ and ‘historical’ heatwave, prolonged heat is also gripping other parts of Europe as well as India, Saudi Arabia and North America.

A level three heat alert - the highest on the scale - has been issued across Italian cities Rome, Perugia and Palermo as the mercury soars to 'death zone' levels.

Jim Dale of British Weather Services describes 'death zone' heat as 35C upwards, however, he adds: "In reality, in terms of mass impacts on the way that we live and die, I think 45C upwards is where the panic button has to be pressed to a degree. A lot of this will depend on the temperature profile."

Tourists and locals attempt to stay cool on the beaches in Egypt as the heatwave continues
Tourists and locals attempt to stay cool on the beaches in Egypt as the heatwave continues. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, other popular holiday spots such as the Canary Islands, Spain, Turkey and Cyprus are also dealing with unusually hot weather, with temperatures tipping over 40C in some areas.

As well as risks to life, this heatwave is also causing wildfires in some areas including Greece where they are experiencing the more severe risk for spreading fires in 20 years.

The country has warned tourists to stay indoors to protect themselves from the elements.

This heatwave map was shared by the Met Office earlier this week
This heatwave map was shared by the Met Office earlier this week. Picture: Met Office

One of the Greece's top cultural attractions, The Acropolis, was forced to shut at midday on Wednesday, 24th July, as temperatures reached dangerous levels.

Meteorologists in the country have warned that temperatures are here to stay, with drops in the mercury unlikely before the end of July.

Also in Greece, experts have said that temperature records are set to be broken and with last year's high temperatures causing hotels and islands to be evacuated, it appears this is going to be disruptive to tourists and locals.

The Red Cross said they gave out 12,000 bottles of water to tourists visiting the Acropolis site in Athens
The Red Cross said they gave out 12,000 bottles of water to tourists visiting the Acropolis site in Athens. Picture: Getty

While the UK Foreign Office is not currently advising tourists against travelling to Greece, they have warned that ‘wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable’.

Meanwhile, the message from holiday operators is that anyone affected by wildfire should follow guidance from their hotels, local officials and alert the necessary groups if being evacuated.

The Red Cross has also stepped in to offer some words of advice to tourists heading to affected areas.

In the heatwave, they recommend:

  • drinking plenty of fluids
  • limiting physical activity to cooler parts of the day, such as morning or evening
  • wearing sunscreen and taking regular breaks indoors or in a shaded place to cool down
  • keeping homes and workplaces cool (opening windows when the air outside is cooler than the air inside – so mornings and evenings)
  • taking a cool bath or shower if you feel too hot
  • wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes

They have also issued advice over what to do if you're yet to travel to these areas gripped by heatwaves:

  • check with the UK Government advice before you leave and keep up-to-date with travel advice
  • keep up-to-date with the latest weather warnings
  • make sure you have comprehensive travel insurance to cover any medical emergencies familiarise yourself with how to access medical support in the country you are visiting in case of an emergency
  • learn first aid skills to spot the symptoms and treat dehydration, heatstroke and heat exhaustion
  • familiarise yourself with ways to stay cool in excessive heat
  • follow our advice of what to do during a heatwave

