Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu: Age, real name, boyfriend and net worth

AJ Odudu facts: Presenter's age, height, real name and boyfriend revealed

AJ Odudu has joined the cast of I'm A Celebrity 2026. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who is TV presenter AJ Odudu? Here's everything you need to know about the star, including where she's from, her height and what TV shows she's hosted as she enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

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British broadcaster AJ Odudu is best known for fronting ITV reality show Big Brother, alongside her celebrity pal and co-host Will Best.

In recent years, she's charmed the nation with her energetic personality and stylish looks, carving out a career for herself presenting popular shows, and now, she's officially joined the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 line-up.

No stranger to the small screen, she originally hosted Big Brother's sister show, Bit On The Side, before bagging the gig as main host ten years later in 2023.

So who is AJ Odudu and what do we need to know about her? Here are all the important facts, from her real name and where she's from, to whether she has a partner or kids.

TV presenter AJ Odudu has been tipped as the presenter for Love Island 2027. Picture: AJ Odudu/Instagram

How old is AJ Odudu and where is she from?

Age: 38 (born on 12th February 1988)

From: Blackburn, Lancashire, England

Instagram: @ajodudu

AJ Odudu was born to Nigerian parents in Blackburn, where she grew up with her family. She's one of eight children. She graduated from university with a degree in English and Politics, which lead to her first job as a local news reporter. She's best known for hosting ITV reality show Big Brother.

What is AJ Odudu's real name?

Like lots of celebrities, AJ has a stage name. She changed her real name for work purposes and was actually born Onatejiro Odudu.

How tall is AJ Odudu?

AJ is said to be 170.8cm tall, making her 5ft 7inches. She often appears in various modelling shoots and fashion campaigns, and has been photographed in both British Vogue and Schön! Magazine.

AJ Odudu is a British TV personality and presenter. Picture: Getty

How did AJ Odudu become famous and what TV shows has she been on?

AJ landed her first TV presenting role in 2009 on BBC2's The Almost Perfect Guide To Life and she's only gone up from there. Other roles include:

The Celebrity Apprentice: Christmas Special

Big Brother's Bit On The Side

Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Psych

The Hot Desk

Manhunting With My Mum

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

The Chase: Celebrity Special

Richard Osman's House of Games

Don't Rock The Boat

The Big Breakfast

E4's The Big Blow Out

Eurovision

Strictly Come Dancing 2021

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023

AJ Odudu and Will Best host ITV's revamp of Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

Does AJ Odudu have a boyfriend?

In June 2025, AJ confirmed she was happily engaged. The announcement came as a surprise to her followers who were unaware she was in a serious relationship.

Keen to keep her romance private, she's not yet revealed the identity of her mystery man, but reports claim he is an art director and TV producer from New York.

To reveal the happy news, she shared a collage of romantic pictures on Instagram, which saw the star kissing her beau as she showed off her beautiful diamond ring, writing: "Hiya love."

Previous to this romance, she was rumoured to have dated Strictly Come Dancing professional Kai Widdrington, who was her partner on the show in 2021.

AJ has been pretty open about her relationship history in the past.

During her time on Channel 4's Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins she confessed she had been cheated on multiple times.

She said: "I’ve been cheated on by three ex-boyfriends. One of them was sleeping with my best friends."

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