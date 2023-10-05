Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu: Age, real name, boyfriend and net worth

AJ and Will star in new Big Brother promo

Who is Big Brother host AJ Odudu? Here's everything you need to know about the TV presenter including where she's from, her height and what other TV shows she's been on.

Big Brother is making an epic comeback to our TV screens and presenter AJ Odudu is taking on the big presenting role alongside Will Best.

No stranger to the small screen, AJ has quite the career to brag about as she's done multiple TV jobs and gigs before. In fact, she's even presented Big Brother's sister show, Bit on the Side, making her the perfect choice for the job.

So who is AJ Odudu and what do we need to know about her? Here's all the important facts from her real name, to where she's from and whether she has a partner.

AJ Odudu has had an impressive TV career so far. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Who is AJ Odudu?

Age: 35

From: Blackburn, Lancashire

Height: 5ft 7inches

Instagram: @ajodudu

One of eight children, AJ was born to Nigerian parents in Blackburn where she grew up.

She graduated from university with a degree in English and politics leading to her first job role as a reporter for her local news.

What is AJ Odudu's real name?

Like a lot of celebrities, AJ changed her name for work. Her actual birth name is Onatejiro Odudu.

AJ Odudu and Will Best are hosting Big Brother on ITV this autumn together. Picture: Alamy

Does AJ Odudu have a boyfriend?

AJ is thought to currently be single after a number of relationships that didn't work out.

In December 2021 she was rumoured to be dating dancer Kai Widdrington who she was working with closely at the time.

AJ has been pretty open about her relationship history in the past as during her time on Channel 4's Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, she confessed she had been cheated on.

She said: "I’ve been cheated on by three ex-boyfriends. "One of them was sleeping with my best friends."

What is AJ Odudu's net worth?

There's no confirmed facts or figures around AJ's net worth but it's reported to be around £1.2million.

AJ Odudu has appeared on multiple TV shows including Celebrity Bake Off. Picture: Aj Odudu/Instagram

What other TV shows has AJ Odudu done?

She landed her first TV presenting role in 2009 on BBC2's The Almost Perfect Guide To Life and she's only gone up from there. Other TV roles include:

Big Brother's Bit On The Side

Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Psych

The Hot Desk

Manhunting With My Mum

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

The Chase: Celebrity Special

Richard Osman's House of Games

Don't Rock The Boat

The Big Breakfast

E4's The Big Blow Out

Eurovision

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023

