Big Brother to bring back iconic housemates for explosive ITV reboot

Big Brother is returning to TV screens this autumn on ITV. Picture: Channel 4/Channel 5

Fans are hoping to see the return of some legendary contestants, including "Nasty Nick" and Chanelle Hayes.

Big Brother's most iconic housemates could making their way back into the famous house this autumn as ITV prepares to relaunch the reality series with a bang.

Rumours of an explosive all-stars twist have been swirling as fans speculate over the return of some of the show's legendary past contestants.

"Nasty Nick" Bateman, Chanelle Hayes and Nadia Almada are a handful of the household names who may be drafted in for one seriously dramatic opening night.

It's thought telly bosses are hoping to recast popular housemates to build buzz around the 2023 comeback series.

The Big Brother house will be getting a brand new makeover for ITV. Picture: Channel 5

A TV insider told The Sun: "They have really fired the imaginations of show bosses because they are keen to recapture the magic that made the programme such a hit when it launched 23 years ago.

"It won’t be a reboot full of old faces, it’s likely to be a smattering rather than a deluge of BB veterans.

"They know that they need the random mix of people that featured in the original C4 version, so this is a way to help achieve that.

"The one thing they don’t want to do is deliver a show which is essentially a Love Island-style contest full of beautiful people.

"They actually want the quirky, often controversial characters that are going to stir things up and make things interesting — and many of the names in the frame have proven track records in that respect."

Nasty Nick caused controversy during the first ever series of Big Brother. Picture: Getty

The most notable Big Brother stars have played the game, caused intense levels of drama and have challenged the status quo.

"Nasty Nick", 55, stirred the pot during the debut series when he pitted housemates against each other to manipulate the eviction results.

After 34 days he was exposed, told he was in violation of the rules and asked to leave the Big Brother house for good.

Chanelle Hayes and Ziggy Lichman fell in love live on TV. Picture: Channel 4

Chanelle Hayes, 35, appeared on the eighth series of the show and made waves when she fell head over heels for fellow housemate Ziggy Lichman.

The couple split up and got back together multiple times live on TV but eventually she decided to leave on Day 62.

She was later voted Favourite Big Brother Housemate Ever by the forum members of Digital Spy, and the second Sexiest Female Housemate Ever.

Trans contestant Nadia Almada, 46, shot to stardom in the 2004 series.

She kept her transgender identity secret from her housemates, although viewers knew, and ended the show with a bang by winning over £60,000.

Trans contestant Nadia Almada won the 2004 series of Big Brother. Picture: Channel 4

Other possible Big Brother legends rumoured to be joining the 2023 line-up include Kinga Karolczak and Makosi Musambasi.

The ITV reboot, which moved from Channel 4 to Channel 5 in 2011, before being axed in 2018, will mark the first series for five years.

It is set to air in October and will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

