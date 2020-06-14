Craig Phillips reveals he and Nasty Nick are on good terms and he recently visited him in Australia

Big Brother series one winner Craig Phillips has revealed that he recently reunited with co-star Nasty Nick in Australia.

The now-legendary confrontation between Nasty Nick and Craig Phillips will be documented in Big Brother: Best Shows ever this Sunday.

The pair were both contestants in the first ever series of Big Brother, and became known for the altercation that occurred after it emerged that Nasty Nick - real name Nick Bateman - had been plotting against the other housemates.

The Nasty Nick argument will be shown on Sunday's episode
The Nasty Nick argument will be shown on Sunday's episode. Picture: Channel 4

Heart.co.uk caught up with Craig, who later became the winner of the series, ahead of the first episode of the reunion show this weekend. He revealed that he and Nick are now on good terms, and that he even went to visit him in Australia two years ago.

He said: The last person [from Big Brother] I've seen two years ago is Nasty Nick. He lives out in Sydney, Australia. Laura [Craig's wife] and I were out there travelling a couple of years ago.

Craig and Nick have been on good terms since leaving Big Brother
Craig and Nick have been on good terms since leaving Big Brother. Picture: PA

"I got engaged, I proposed to Laura on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and the next day after that, we met up with Nasty Nick. It was fun, he's a really interesting guy.

"It was nice, very like old time's sake. I worked with Nick a lot after the programme, we did personal appearances and went on chat shows and radio stations, so we had spent a lot of time with each other in the first three years after the Big Brother, and then we faded away and went our own ways.

Read more: Coronation Street gives behind-the-scenes look into lockdown episodes with social distancing rules

"I hadn't seen Nick for about 10 years, so it was nice to catch up with him."

Craig was crowned the first ever winner of Big Brother in 2000
Craig was crowned the first ever winner of Big Brother in 2000. Picture: PA

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever will be hosted by Davina McCall, Emma Willis, Rylan Clark-Neal and Dermot O'Leary.

The 10-part series will document their favourite moments from the show's history, documenting Big Brother's most iconic moments over the course of its 18-year run.

Davina said: "I love the show with all of my heart and can’t wait to share it with a whole new audience.

"And of course, all you diehard fans out there… It’s good to be back. Big Brother’s missed you."

And Bit On The Side presenter Rylan added: "Over the years Big Brother has brought groundbreaking television moments for many reasons, but now so more than ever whilst we’re all playing the role of housemates, let’s go back and rewind the clock to some of our favourite ever episodes."

