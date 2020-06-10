Big Brother: Best Shows Ever to kick off with Nasty Nick showdown

The first episode Big Brother reunion show will air on E4 this Sunday, and will feature the infamous Nasty Nick fight from series one.

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever - which kicks off this weekend - will air the iconic Nasty Nick showdown in its first episode.

Nasty Nick - real name Nick Bateman - was a contestant on the first ever series of the Big Brother in 2000, and has since become known as one of the show's most notorious contestants ever.

Nasty Nick is one of Big Brother's most notorious contestants. Picture: Channel 4

After Nick was caught plotting against his fellow housemates to try and get them to vote against each other, there was a huge confrontation between he and eventual winner Craig Phillips - which is now known as one of the most iconic scenes ever.

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever is a 10-part series hosted by Davina McCall, Emma Willis, Rylan Clark-Neal and Dermot O'Leady.

The former BB presenters will all choose their favourite moments from the show, which will then be played out in each episode.

The tense showdown is one of Big Brother's most iconic moments. Picture: Channel 4

Karl Warner, controller of E4, said: "Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the greatest episodes of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother will be playing on E4.

"For some it might be the first time they’ve seen the shows, for others a chance to relive some properly iconic TV. We can’t wait to see which moments Davina and Rylan pick."

Davina also added: "I love the show with all of my heart and can’t wait to share it with a whole new audience.

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever will air this Sunday. Picture: PA

"And of course, all you diehard fans out there… It’s good to be back. Big Brother’s missed you."

And Bit On The Side presenter Rylan said: "Over the years Big Brother has brought groundbreaking television moments for many reasons, but now so more than ever whilst we’re all playing the role of housemates, let’s go back and rewind the clock to some of our favourite ever episodes."

