'Lonely' Josie Gibson worries fans as she weeps 'lockdown is nothing like Big Brother'

3 April 2020, 12:28 | Updated: 3 April 2020, 13:08

The star admitted she was finding it hard to cope alone during isolation and missed human interaction.

Josie Gibson broke down in floods of tears on today's episode of This Morning during a segment about self-isolation.

Eamonn and Ruth were interviewing the former Big Brother winner along with Davina McCall, as they're in some way, experts on the matter.

The BB stars were on This Morning
The BB stars were on This Morning. Picture: ITV

"Josie, it's been 10 years since you won Big Brother", Eamonn said, asking for the mum-of-one's tips on how she was coping.

However, the star gave an unexpected answer as she told the nation via video chat: "I found big bro a doddle compared to this."

She continued "I will never take human interaction for granted today, I'm isolating with just me and Reg and I was thinking yesterday when you cuddle someone those moments are so special" before her voice broke and she began to cry.

Josie is currently isolating with just her one year old son
Josie is currently isolating with just her one year old son. Picture: ITV

The star was clearly very emotional and the show's hosts told her: "We're sending you a hug from us" as she tried to console herself.

Josie continued: "Sorry to bring the mood down, Big Brother was so different cause you're isolating with a group of housemates.

"We were so tactile and so loving, this is a totally different ballgame."

Davina then said to her: "Are you on your own Josie? I love you so much, you are one of the most cuddly people I know, I'm gonna get online straight after tis and get in touch."

After the break, Gibson had calmed herself down and thanked the team for their support, saying: "speaking to you lot has made me feel so normal again, I just want to remember what it's like to give someone a hug".

