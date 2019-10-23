Josie Gibson says she ‘loves her bikini body’ as she shows off amazing two stone weight loss

Josie Gibson has lost two stone since giving birth. Picture: Instagram

Josie Gibson has opened up about loving her body in a brand new Instagram post from her holiday in Dubai.

Reality star Josie Gibson has always been open about struggling with her body image.

And while enjoying a break in Dubai, the 34-year-old has told followers she’s finally happy with her figure after losing two stone earlier this year.

In a new snap, the Big Brother 2010 winner can be seen proudly standing in the ocean in a blue bikini and a pair of sunglasses.

Writing to her 149k followers, Josie started: “I spent years hating my body, it’s been the laughing stock of magazines and social media posts.

“I’ve got to a point in my life where I absolutely love my body and everything it does for me.”

Getting honest about her insecurities, the star continued: “Yes I want to make some home improvements but it’s like decorating the house you love.”

Josie then revealed she’ll be giving a talk at the Body Confidence Live show over the weekend in Glasgow, before adding: “It’s been a journey to get to this mind set and I can not wait to share it.”

And fans were quick to praise her, with one writing: “Your really beautiful and stunning beautiful mummy never let anyone put u down xx”

“You’re a beautiful person inside and out my love,” said another, while a third added: “You’re beautiful Jose!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

This comes after the new mum opened up about losing two stone in just 12 weeks after she admitted to piling on the pounds while pregnant with son Reggie, 13 months.

After 'losing control' of her eating, she told Celebrity Secrets magazine: "I put on about four-and-a-half stone while I was pregnant with Reggie.

“I craved carbs - I'd eat bread for breakfast, lunch and dinner if I could!"

Josie then revealed she looked through old pictures of herself to motivate her, saying: "Take weekly pictures of your changing shape! Whenever I needed a boost, I'd just scroll back through my phone to see how far I'd come."

