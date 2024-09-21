Aljaž Škorjanec facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, wife, children and more

Aljaž Škorjanec is a professional dancer who works regularly on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

How tall is Aljaž Škorjanec? And who is wife Janette Manrara? Here's everything you need to know about the professional dancer.

Aljaž Škorjanec is back on Strictly Come Dancing after taking a two year break to focus on his family life.

An all-round champion, the professional dancer has more than 19 awards to boast about as well as some big wins on the TV show.

Away from the dance floor, Aljaž is now a proud dad and husband to wife Janette Manrara.

Here's everything you need to know about Aljaž from his age, where he's from, his family life and much more.

Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara have been married since 2017. Picture: Getty

How old is Aljaž Škorjanec and where is he from?

Born on February 19, 1990, Aljaž celebrated his 34th birthday in 2024.

He was born in Ptuj, Slovenia but now lives in Cheshire with his family.

How tall is Aljaž Škorjanec?

One of the taller professionals on Strictly, Aljaž is 6ft tall. That's 1.83m in height.

Who is Aljaž Škorjanec wife Janette Manrara?

One of the dance floors best loved couples is Aljaž and his wife Janette who have been married since 2017.

They originally met in 2010 on the set of live dance show. They have an age gap of six years.

Aljaž Škorjanec and wife Jeanette Manrara have beautiful daughter Lyra Rose together. Picture: Aljaž Škorjanec/Instagram

How many children does Aljaž Škorjanec have?

Aljaž and Janette welcomed their first daughter together in 2023 called Lyra Rose.

A regular cute face on their Instagram grids, the proud parents love to show off their little bundle of joy.

Since having Lyra, Janette has taken a step back from dancing while Aljaž took two years off to spend time with her.

What are Aljaž Škorjanec's dancing achievements?

Everyone needs to take a moment for Aljaž's dancing achievements which includes the fact he has been Slovenian's champion in Ballroom, Latin and Ten Dance 19 times.

Like most professional dancers, he also had a role in the live music show Burn The Floor.