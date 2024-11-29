The Traitors 2025: Start date, time, cast and episodes revealed

The Traitors season three will return with Claudia Winkleman. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

By Hope Wilson

The start date for season three of The Traitors has been released, and fans won't have long to wait until the show returns to our screens...

The Traitors is back with Claudia Winkleman welcoming a brand new set of Faithfuls and Traitors to the game as we return to the iconic Scottish castle.

Last year saw Harry Clark bag all of the prize money, as he managed to deceive his way to the final, narrowly beating his friend Molly Pearce to the top spot.

With season three about to begin – and a rumours celebrity version of the show on the way – The Traitors fans are keen to know more about the upcoming series.

Here is everything you need to know about The Traitors season three including when it starts, what time it's on, who the cast are and how long the show is on for.

Season three of The Traitors has been confirmed to air soon. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

When does The Traitors start?

The Traitors season three will begin on January 1st 2025. The show will follow a brand new set of contestants who are all hoping to take home the £120,000 jackpot.

What time and channel is The Traitors on?

The first and second episodes of The Traitors will air at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the remaining episodes being shown at 9pm from then on.

What days is The Traitors on?

The Traitors season three will be aired on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings from 9pm. This is the same as the previous series, which was shown on the same days.

Watch The Traitors season three trailer here:

New season of The Traitors set to come in 2025

How long is The Traitors on for and how many episodes are there?

The Traitors season three will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes airing each week. This means the series will last a total of three weeks, with the finale being aired on January 24th.

Who are The Traitors cast?

The cast for season three of The Traitors hasn't been revealed just yet, however we're keeping our eyes peeled for any gossip!