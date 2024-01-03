How much do The Traitors win?

How much do The Traitors win?
How much do The Traitors win? Picture: BBC
This is how much the winner or winners of The Traitors could win as series two kicks off.

The Traitors series two will see 22 new contestants arrive at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands in a bid to bag up to £120,000.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the reality TV show will run for four weeks and air Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights on BBC One.

If the contestants are able to avoid murders and eliminations they could find themselves in the final and therefore in the running to win the cash prize - or at least some of it.

Here's how much The Traitors win, how the contestants add to the cash prize and what happens at the end of the show.

The Traitors will see 22 new contestants play for a cash prize of up to £120,000
The Traitors will see 22 new contestants play for a cash prize of up to £120,000. Picture: BBC

How much do The Traitors win?

The winners or winner of e will win up to £120,000 at the end of the game.

It is up to the contestants taking part to build up the cash prize over the days and weeks by completing gruelling tasks. Each task will have a maximum potential cash prize which, when added together, equals £120,000.

However, this cash prize could be less depending on how much cash they earn during each task.

These are the 22 contestants taking part in this year's series of The Traitors
These are the 22 contestants taking part in this year's series of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

How do they win The Traitors cash prize?

After weeks of eliminations and murders, the game will be left with its finalists after they decide that there isn't anymore traitors among them.

The final contestants will then all be up to win the cash prize with the hopes that they have eliminated all the traitors in the game.

If all members of the finalists are faithfuls, they will split the cash equally among themselves. However, is there is a traitor still among them during the final, the traitor will win the entire cash prize.

The finalists decide whether they believe there is a traitor still among them using ceremonial pouches which light up green or red when thrown in the fire. If they light up red, it means the contestant believes there is still a traitor in the group which means they go to a vote to eliminate someone.

When all players vote green with the ceremonial pouches, the game ends and the traitors (if there are any) and faithfuls are revealed as well as the fate of the prize money.

