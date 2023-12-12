The Traitors scraps major plot twist ahead of series two

The Traitors is back on screens in January. Picture: BBC

No-one is safe this time around as host Claudia Winkleman reveals the armoury has been axed.

The Traitors has scrapped a major plot twist ahead of the brand new series airing early next year, host Claudia Winkleman has confessed.

Producers of the twisted competition have decided to ditch a huge part of the game show in a bid to shake up season two, which premieres on 3rd January 2024.

While nothing is known about the fresh set of Traitors and Faithfuls competing to win £120,000, the telly presenter did let slip one clue about the actual format that's different from its debut.

When asked about the psychological show during a Q&A ahead of its airing date, the 51-year-old revealed the juicy switch-up to fans.

Claudia Winkleman announces season two of The Traitors

Claudia said: "I think I’m allowed to say the armoury has gone and now there’s a kitchen. That’s it!"

During the first series of the mind-bending show, contestants had the opportunity to visit the armoury to win a shield after a task.

When a person locked eyes on one of the coveted trophies, that meant it kept them safe from being banished or eliminated – but who knows what safety nets will be in place this time around.

The game show's challenges were often brutal. Picture: BBC

The robe-donning presenter also teased the challenges in series two, explaining TV execs had dreamt up some awesome tasks to put the contestants to the test.

She said: "The missions this year are epic. The producers are so clever as the missions are incredibly important as it is a chance for the contestants to switch off from strategising and plotting.

"They get fresh air, they run around, they work as a team. The scale this year is beyond."

After confessing there would be some "stand-out" moments to devour, Claudia refused to reveal any more about season two of The Traitors, cutting the chat short by saying: "I can’t say anything else!"

Claudia Winkleman is back as the show's no-nonsense host. Picture: BBC

Series one was a huge hit with BBC viewers and converted millions into die-hard fans by the nail-biting finale, which saw Traitor Wilfred Webster ousted by the last three Faithfuls.

Meryl Williams, Aaron Evans, and Hannah Byczkowski split the cash prize of £101,050 after a cryptic comment from tactical game player Kieran Tompsett tipped them off.

The first game steadily racked up an average audience of 5.4million people, with the gripping last episode bringing in a whopping 1.5million viewers alone.

"When it did well we just couldn’t believe it. It floored all of us and made us extremely happy," said the Strictly Come Dancing presenter.

Series one ended in dramatic fashion after Wilf was ousted. Picture: BBC

Speaking of the drama that unfolded last year, Claudia explained that this year's contestants felt they had an upper hand after watching the first game play out.

"It definitely gave them some tips and you can see some arrive and play the game immediately," she teased.

But she's not worried about it ruining the concept, adding: "The game itself is so strong that however prepared you think you are, you’re not."

The Traitors series two airs on Wednesday 3rd January at 9pm on BBC One.

