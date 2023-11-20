Ant McPartlin tattoos: What are they and what do they mean?

20 November 2023, 14:22

Ant McPartlin tattoos: What are they and what do they mean?
Ant McPartlin tattoos: What are they and what do they mean? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Ant McPartlin's numerous tattoos and the emotional meaning behind them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ant McPartlin, 48, has returned for another series of I'm A Celebrity alongside his on-screen partner and friend Declan Donnelly.

During the first episode of the new series, Ant could be seen wearing a short-sleeved t-shirt, which allowed his many tattoos to be revealed to the viewers.

The Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain's Got Talent and Limitless Win star has been adding to his tattoo collection in the years he has been on TV, with some holding significant meaning to himself, his loved ones and his sobriety.

Here's everything we know about Ant's tattoos, including where they are, what they are and what they mean.

John Lennon tattoo

Ant McPartlin has a tattoo of the John Lennon memorial on his arm
Ant McPartlin has a tattoo of the John Lennon memorial on his arm. Picture: ITV / Getty

On his right arm, Ant has a large circular tattoo which is a tribute to John Lennon and his positive messages spread across the world.

The design is the same of the Imagine mosaic that was erected in Strawberry Fields, New York, to honour The Beatles star.

Arrow tattoo

On his right arm, Ant has a long arrow inked across the skin.

While it is not clear the special meaning this has to him, there is a symbolic meaning to arrow tattoos overall.

According to some interpretations, arrow tattoos today symbolise strength in certain phase in someone's life and direction in finding your way.

Ant McPartlin has tattoos of an arrow and a rose on his outer-arms
Ant McPartlin has tattoos of an arrow and a rose on his outer-arms. Picture: ITV

Large rose tattoo

Ant also has a long-stemmed rose on his left arm, in exactly the same place as the arrow on the right.

In general terms, rose tattoos represent passion, true love, immortal love, the everlasting, and a love that will never fade.

Of course, Ant could hold a more unique and private meaning for this specific tattoo.

Three stars tattoo

Ant also has three simple stars tattooed onto his left wrist.

Again, the TV star had not revealed what this tattoo means to him specifically, but in general terms the three star tattoo can be for three individual people or could symbolise a connection to the divine, spiritual growth, or a belief in a higher power.

Unknown tattoo

Ant also has a tattoo on his right wrist which appears to be S & H.

It is unknown what these initials stand for.

'A' love heart tattoo

Ant showed off an 'A' tattoo placed in a love heart on his chest which was inked over own heart.

At the time this tattoo was first seen, in 2021, it was reported the ink was a tribute to his wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

AA symbol tattoo

Ant McPartlin has a tattoo of the AA symbol on his wrist
Ant McPartlin has a tattoo of the AA symbol on his wrist. Picture: ITV

On his left wrist, Ant also has a simple tattoo of a triangle within a circle.

This tattoo is very similar to the symbol of AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) which was designed to represent the three sides of addiction - physical, mental and spiritual - as well of the three cures - unity, recovery and service.

Ant has spoken of this tattoo before, explaining: "It means a great deal to me. The tattoo is based on the symbol but is not exactly the same.

"It’s more about beliefs and principles and where your mind is at in terms of love and being of good service to other humans, moving forward positively. It’s about how I am and how I will live my life in a good way."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Has Declan Donnelly had a hair transplant?

Has Declan Donnelly had a hair transplant?

I'm A Celebrity fans spot Josie Gibson task blunder as first episode airs

I'm A Celebrity fans spot Josie Gibson task blunder as first episode airs

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott split leaving just one couple from the show still together

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon Benson and Elliott Davidson have 'split'

TV & Movies

Exclusive
Take That announce a special live show for their podcast, This Life

Take That announce special live podcast recording and you could be there

Events

I'm A Celebrity 2023 is welcoming Fred Sirieix into the jungle

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Fred Sirieix, who is he married to and does he have any children?

TV & Movies

Who is Josie Gibson's boyfriend, who has she dated and who is the father of her son?

Who is Josie Gibson's boyfriend, who has she dated and who is the father of her son?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have any children?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Jamie Lynn Spears, is she married and does she have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Jamie Lynn Spears, is she married and does she have children?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Nella Rose, how old is she and how is she famous?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Nella Rose, how old is she and how is she famous?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?

TV & Movies

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

Will there be a Married At First Sight UK reunion in 2023?

When is the Married At First Sight UK 2023 reunion?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Nathanial Valentino confirms bitter feud with co-star Laura Vaughan

Married At First Sight's Nathanial Valentino confirms bitter feud with co-star Laura Vaughan

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis shares Black Friday advice and deals to help save thousands

Martin Lewis shares Black Friday advice and deals to help save thousands

Lifestyle

Josie Gibson has signed up to the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2023

Why is Josie Gibson famous? Age, son, where she's from and everything you need to know

Showbiz

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 has a line up including Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2023? Latest odds revealed

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Shona and Matt confirm secret relationship

Married At First Sight's Shona and Matt confirm secret relationship

TV & Movies

Matt and Adrienne were paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

TV & Movies

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies