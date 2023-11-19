How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

19 November 2023, 20:30

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth
How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth. Picture: Instagram / Jamie Lynn Spears - ITV

How much is Jamie Lynn Spears being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity and what is her net worth?

Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, is one of the celebrities heading into the Australian jungle for the new series of I'm A Celebrity.

While she is the sister of music icon Britney Spears, Jamie has also had a successful career in acting and music which has contributed to her hefty net worth.

With that in mind, many viewers will be questioning how much the star is being paid to appear on Ant and Dec's reality TV show and whether she's the highest paid celeb in the jungle this year.

Here's everything we know about Jamie Lynn Spears' net worth, her career and how much she's making for her time on I'm A Celebrity.

Jamie Lynn Spears is one of the famous campmates appearing on this year's I'm A Celebrity
Jamie Lynn Spears is one of the famous campmates appearing on this year's I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

How much is Jamie Lynn Spears being paid for I'm A Celebrity?

ITV do not reveal how much they pay each celebrity to appear on I'm A Celebrity, however, there are often reports surrounding the fee during each series.

This year, the only figure which has been reported is £1.5million for Nigel Farage.

This means, at the moment, we have no idea how much Jamie is getting for her time on the show.

What is Jamie Lynn Spears' net worth?

According to reports, Jamie Lynn Spears has a net worth of around $6million which would be £4.8million.

But how did she make her money?

Jamie Lynn Spears pictured with her sister, Britney Spears, back in 2017
Jamie Lynn Spears pictured with her sister, Britney Spears, back in 2017. Picture: Getty

What is Jamie Lynn Spears famous for?

Jamie Lynn Spears is an actress, a singer and a songwriter and - of course - the sister of Britney Spears.

In 2002, Jamie starred alongside her sister in Crossroads as young Lucy before joining the cast of the TV series All That from 2002 to 2004.

In 2007, she appeared in one episode of Just Jordan, and a year later booked the same gig for another TV series called Miss Guided.

From 2005 until 2008, Jamie starred in Zoey 101, appearing in 61 episodes as main character Zoey Brooks.

Between 2020 and 2023, Jamie played Noreen Fitzgibbons in Sweet Magnolias and this year has returned to her earlier role of Zoey Brooks in a new film, Zoey 102.

She's also dabbled in a music career, moving to Nashville in 2011 to become a country music artist. Her first single was called How Could I Want More and in 2014 was followed by her debut EP The Journey.

