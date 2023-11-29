Has Nella Rose left I'm A Celebrity?

29 November 2023, 12:38

Where is Nella Rose and has she left I'm A Celebrity?
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

ITV have updated I'm A Celebrity viewers over Nella Rose's status in camp after Ant and Dec revealed she was taken out for medical treatment.

Nella Rose, 26, has become one of the biggest stars on this year's I'm A Celebrity after being voted to take part in most of the trials as well as her disagreements with campmates Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage.

During Tuesday's episode, it was revealed by Ant and Dec that the YouTuber had to be removed from the camp and therefore was being taken out of the voting for the next Bushtucker Trial.

As the presenting duo entered camp to reveal who would be taking part in the trial, Nella was nowhere to be seen as the campmates gathered to hear their fate.

Here's everything you need to know about Nella Rose and whether she has left I'm A Celebrity.

Has Nella Rose left I'm A Celebrity?

Nella Rose has not left I'm A Celebrity.

After Ant and Dec's announcement on Tuesday's episode, viewers began to fear that the social media star could have quit the show.

At the time, the presenters explained to viewers: "Now unfortunately, Nella is being seen by the medic so she'll be back later, but it means she's now exempt from this trial. So let's go in there and see who will be doing it."

Nella Rose fails to get a single star in bushtucker trial on I'm A Celeb

It has recently been revealed in a statement from ITV to The Mirror that Nella has returned to the camp after receiving necessary medical treatment on site.

The statement read: "During last night's live broadcast, Nella Rose required medical treatment on site and was deemed unable to take part in the trial. Nella has since rejoined camp."

Will Nella Rose quit I'm A Celebrity?

Nella has previously shared with her campmates her desire to leave the show after being voted for back-to-back trials.

She explained that she was planning on quitting the show if fellow campmate Jamie Lynn Spears left as she did not want to be the first to go.

Who else has left I'm A Celebrity?

Earlier in the series, Masterchef start Grace Dent quit the show on medical grounds.

In a statement released by ITV at the time, they said: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike."

It has been reported that the decision to leave the show was made between Grace and the show bosses who intervened after seeing her "visible deterioration in camp".

A source told the Daily Mail: "Grace decided to leave the jungle soon after it was announced that she would be doing the latest Bushtucker Trial.

"Knowing that she would be facing another tough challenge was the straw that broke the camel's back."

They added: "It was mutually agreed upon that she would stand down from the competition, it was clear that she wasn't being herself, she had lost all energy when usually she's witty and fun to be around. ITV's duty of care and welfare teams had stepped in, and rightly so.

"She had struggled since living in the camp with less amenities, the weather this year has been particularly miserable and as a restaurant critic, not eating well proved to be harder than she could have ever imagined.

"Grace is looking forward to seeing her loved ones now and after a few days of rest and recovery will be fine."

