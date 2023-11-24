Is I'm A Celebrity on every night including Saturday?

24 November 2023, 16:20

Ant and Dec have returned for another year of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
Ant and Dec have returned for another year of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When is I'm A Celebrity on, is it on ITV over the weekend and are there new episodes on Saturday?

I'm A Celebrity has returned for 2023 with a new series starring famous faces such as Jamie Lynn Spears, Josie Gibson and Nigel Farage.

Ant and Dec are also back to host the new series live from the Australian jungle which sees the celebrities stripped of their luxuries as well as access to their family and friends on the outside.

This year's series kicked off on 19th November and will run until 10th December when a King or Queen of the jungle will be crowned.

Here's what you need to know about the show's schedule, which nights of the week it is on and whether it airs on a Saturday.

I'm A Celebrity is on everyday in the week and over the weekend until the series ends on 10th December
I'm A Celebrity is on everyday in the week and over the weekend until the series ends on 10th December. Picture: ITV

Is I'm A Celebrity on every night?

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is on everyday of the week, including Saturday night.

The show airs new episodes Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday on ITV at 9:00pm.

Is I'm A Celebrity on on Saturdays?

Yes, I'm A Celebrity does air new episodes on Saturday as well.

While people are often dedicated to watching the series in the week, many miss out on the weekend episodes.

Catch-up is available, however, on ITVX.

