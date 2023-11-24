Is I'm A Celebrity on every night including Saturday?
24 November 2023, 16:20
When is I'm A Celebrity on, is it on ITV over the weekend and are there new episodes on Saturday?
Listen to this article
I'm A Celebrity has returned for 2023 with a new series starring famous faces such as Jamie Lynn Spears, Josie Gibson and Nigel Farage.
Ant and Dec are also back to host the new series live from the Australian jungle which sees the celebrities stripped of their luxuries as well as access to their family and friends on the outside.
This year's series kicked off on 19th November and will run until 10th December when a King or Queen of the jungle will be crowned.
Here's what you need to know about the show's schedule, which nights of the week it is on and whether it airs on a Saturday.
Is I'm A Celebrity on every night?
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is on everyday of the week, including Saturday night.
The show airs new episodes Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday on ITV at 9:00pm.
- How much do Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity?
- How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth
- Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee
Is I'm A Celebrity on on Saturdays?
Yes, I'm A Celebrity does air new episodes on Saturday as well.
While people are often dedicated to watching the series in the week, many miss out on the weekend episodes.
Catch-up is available, however, on ITVX.
Read more:
- I'm A Celebrity's highest paid contestants of all time
- How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?
- I'm A Celebrity: What happened to Kiosk Keith and who is Kiosk Kev?