I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?

19 November 2023, 20:30

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?
I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children? Picture: Instagram/Nigel Farage/ITV/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What is Nigel Farage's age, who is his wife and does he have any children? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity is back with a bang and we couldn't be more excited.

With Ant and Dec at the helm, the brand new campmates are in safe hands as they compete in various Bushtucker Trials with the hopes of being crowned King or Queen of the Jungle. Previous winners have included footballer Jill Scott, Gogglebox favourite Scarlett Moffatt and X Factor singer Stacey Solomon, but who will be the 2023 champion?

One contestant vying for the crown is ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage. After being pictured landing in Australia, it was rumoured that Nigel was being paid a whopping £1.5million to appear on the show, making him one of the highest paid contestants of all time.

How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have any children? Here is everything you need to know.

Nigel Farage is one of the I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmates
Nigel Farage is one of the I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmates. Picture: ITV

How old is Nigel Farage?

Nigel Farage is 59-years-old and from Farnborough.

Speaking ahead of entering the jungle, Nigel explained his reason for taking part, saying: "I want to test myself. Business, politics, media, I’ve done so many different jobs and generally I have been reasonably successful.

"But I have never been tested in quite this way. It’s such a mental test and maybe I will discover who I really am."

Nigel Farage is looking forward to taking part in I'm A Celebrity
Nigel Farage is looking forward to taking part in I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Alamy

Is Nigel Farage married?

Nigel Farage is married to Kirsten Farage.

Kristen is originally from Germany and it is reported by The Sun that the couple met in Frankfurt in 1996 before getting married in 1999.

Nigel Farage has been married to Kirsten Farage since 1999
Nigel Farage has been married to Kirsten Farage since 1999. Picture: Alamy

Is Nigel Farage divorced?

Nigel Farage was previously married to Gráinne Hayes from 1988-1997 after which the pair divorced.

In 2017 it was rumoured that Nigel had split from his second wife Kristen after she was pictured without her wedding ring. It is currently unknown if the pair are divorced.

Nigel Farage has been married twice
Nigel Farage has been married twice. Picture: Getty

Does Nigel Farage have children?

Nigel Farage has four children.

His eldest children are from his first marriage to Gráinne Hayes and his youngest children are from his second marriage to Kirsten.

Nigel Farage's children are Thomas, (born 1991), Samuel, (born 1989), Victoria (born 2000), and Isabelle (born 2005).

Nigel Farage has four children but keeps them out of the public eye
Nigel Farage has four children but keeps them out of the public eye. Picture: Alamy

What has Nigel Farage said about I'm A Celebrity?

When quizzed on what the public's reaction to him will be, Nigel said: "Given millions hate me, I do expect people will vote for me to do trials!

"My crime was to stand against an establishment view and I was for many years the lone voice saying Europe wasn’t where we should be, so I have been a little bit demonised.

"I am hoping those who hate me might hate me a little bit less afterwards. But it’s a gamble."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

I'm A Celebrity 2023 is welcoming Fred Sirieix into the jungle

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Fred Sirieix, who is he married to and does he have any children?

Who is Josie Gibson's boyfriend, who has she dated and who is the father of her son?

Who is Josie Gibson's boyfriend, who has she dated and who is the father of her son?

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Danielle Harold, how old is she and when was she in EastEnders?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Marvin Humes, who is he married to and does he have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Grace Dent, is she married and does she have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nick Pickard, is he married and does he have any children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Jamie Lynn Spears, is she married and does she have children?

I'm A Celebrity: How old is Jamie Lynn Spears, is she married and does she have children?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Nella Rose, how old is she and how is she famous?

I'm A Celebrity: Who is Nella Rose, how old is she and how is she famous?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

Celebrities

Will there be a Married At First Sight UK reunion in 2023?

When is the Married At First Sight UK 2023 reunion?

Married At First Sight's Nathanial Valentino confirms bitter feud with co-star Laura Vaughan

Married At First Sight's Nathanial Valentino confirms bitter feud with co-star Laura Vaughan
Josie Gibson has signed up to the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2023

Why is Josie Gibson famous? Age, son, where she's from and everything you need to know

Showbiz

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis shares Black Friday advice and deals to help save thousands

Martin Lewis shares Black Friday advice and deals to help save thousands

Lifestyle

I'm A Celebrity 2023 has a line up including Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2023? Latest odds revealed

Married At First Sight's Shona and Matt confirm secret relationship

Married At First Sight's Shona and Matt confirm secret relationship

Matt and Adrienne were paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

When was Married At First Sight reunion and final dinner party filmed?

When was the Married At First Sight reunion and final dinner party filmed?

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2023: Dates, locations and how to buy tickets

Lifestyle

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley shares health admission following dramatic dinner party

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley shares health admission following dramatic dinner party
Why is Nathanial not at the Married At First Sight final dinner party and reunion?

Why is Nathanial not at the Married At First Sight final dinner party and reunion?

Shona Maderson and Matt Pilmoor are said to be 'dating'

Married At First Sight's Shona Manderson 'dating' co-star Matt Pilmoor

Married At First Sight: Who is Brad Skelly's new girlfriend Hollie Baldwin?

Married At First Sight: Who is Brad Skelly's new girlfriend Hollie Baldwin?

Jennifer Aniston breaks her silence following Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston breaks her silence following Matthew Perry's death

Celebrities

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

Married At First Sight final episode: When does MAFS end?

Married At First Sight: Jordan and Erica cheating allegations explained

Married At First Sight: Jordan and Erica cheating allegations explained