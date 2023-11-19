I'm A Celebrity: How old is Nigel Farage, is he married and does he have children?

What is Nigel Farage's age, who is his wife and does he have any children? Here is everything you need to know.

I'm A Celebrity is back with a bang and we couldn't be more excited.

With Ant and Dec at the helm, the brand new campmates are in safe hands as they compete in various Bushtucker Trials with the hopes of being crowned King or Queen of the Jungle. Previous winners have included footballer Jill Scott, Gogglebox favourite Scarlett Moffatt and X Factor singer Stacey Solomon, but who will be the 2023 champion?

One contestant vying for the crown is ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage. After being pictured landing in Australia, it was rumoured that Nigel was being paid a whopping £1.5million to appear on the show, making him one of the highest paid contestants of all time.

Nigel Farage is one of the I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmates. Picture: ITV

How old is Nigel Farage?

Nigel Farage is 59-years-old and from Farnborough.

Speaking ahead of entering the jungle, Nigel explained his reason for taking part, saying: "I want to test myself. Business, politics, media, I’ve done so many different jobs and generally I have been reasonably successful.

"But I have never been tested in quite this way. It’s such a mental test and maybe I will discover who I really am."

Nigel Farage is looking forward to taking part in I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Alamy

Is Nigel Farage married?

Nigel Farage is married to Kirsten Farage.

Kristen is originally from Germany and it is reported by The Sun that the couple met in Frankfurt in 1996 before getting married in 1999.

Nigel Farage has been married to Kirsten Farage since 1999. Picture: Alamy

Is Nigel Farage divorced?

Nigel Farage was previously married to Gráinne Hayes from 1988-1997 after which the pair divorced.

In 2017 it was rumoured that Nigel had split from his second wife Kristen after she was pictured without her wedding ring. It is currently unknown if the pair are divorced.

Nigel Farage has been married twice. Picture: Getty

Does Nigel Farage have children?

Nigel Farage has four children.

His eldest children are from his first marriage to Gráinne Hayes and his youngest children are from his second marriage to Kirsten.

Nigel Farage's children are Thomas, (born 1991), Samuel, (born 1989), Victoria (born 2000), and Isabelle (born 2005).

Nigel Farage has four children but keeps them out of the public eye. Picture: Alamy

What has Nigel Farage said about I'm A Celebrity?

When quizzed on what the public's reaction to him will be, Nigel said: "Given millions hate me, I do expect people will vote for me to do trials!

"My crime was to stand against an establishment view and I was for many years the lone voice saying Europe wasn’t where we should be, so I have been a little bit demonised.

"I am hoping those who hate me might hate me a little bit less afterwards. But it’s a gamble."

