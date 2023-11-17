Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2023? Latest odds revealed

17 November 2023, 11:52

I'm A Celebrity 2023 has a line up including Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix
I'm A Celebrity 2023 has a line up including Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix are heading into the jungle this November with the hope of being crowned the king or queen of the jungle - so who is the most likely to win?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 has confirmed an all-star line up for the 2023 including the likes of Nigel Farage, Jamie Lynn Spears, This Morning's Josie Gibson and JLS star Marvin Humes.

Ready to take on creepy critters, camp life and a very basic diet, the celebrity contestants for this year are taking on their biggest TV challenges yet in the hope of being crowned the new king or queen of the jungle.

But with so many top celebrities heading into the jungle, who is the current favourite to win I'm A Celeb?

From Sam Thompson, to Nella Rose and Nick Pickard, here's who most likely to win and the odds for all the other contestants.

Marvin Humes in I'm A Celebrity uniform
Marvin Humes is also a front runner as an I'm A Celebrity favourite. Picture: ITV

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2023?

As it stands, there are three stars climbing to the top of betting odds to be crowned the winner this year.

Surprisingly, despite being this series most controversial contestant, and the most highly paid, ex-politician Nigel has become a "genuine contender" to win. Ladbrokes has said his odds are just 6/1.

First Dates star Fred is also a likely contender to win over viewers as well as votes with odds 4/1 with Made In Chelsea's Sam close behind him with odds of 5/1.

However, the current favourite to win is the bubbly and down-to-earth Josie who could mark the show's fourth female winner in five years.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Punters are growing convinced Nigel Farage could well be the one to beat this year. He’ll no doubt split opinion Down Under, but the latest odds suggest he’s the one to watch for now.”

I'm A Celebrity 2023 cast includes Britney Spears's sister and soap stars
I'm A Celebrity 2023 cast includes Britney Spears's sister and soap stars. Picture: ITV

What are the winning odds for I'm A Celebrity contestants?

The current odds, as the celebrities are just about to give up their life of luxury for three weeks, are as follows:

  • Josie Gibson – 3/1
  • Fred Sirieix – 4/1
  • Sam Thompson – 5/1
  • Nigel Farage – 6/1
  • Danielle Harold – 10/1
  • Marvin Humes – 12/1
  • Grace Dent – 20/1
  • Jamie-Lynn Spears – 25/1
  • Nick Pickard – 25/1
  • Nella Rose – 25/1

