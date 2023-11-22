How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?

By Hope Wilson

When does I'm A Celebrity end and how long is it on for? Here are all the answers.

I'm A Celebrity is back with Ant and Dec, Kiosk Kev and some brand new campmates who will be entertaining us for the foreseeable.

So far we've seen Nigel Farage eat some grizzly pizza, Nick Pickard covered in bugs and tensions rise between Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix.

Viewers have also heard Jamie Lynn Spears discuss her tumultuous relationship with her sister Britney Spears, and Marvin Humes explain how he met his famous wife, Rochelle Humes.

But how long is the show on for and when does I'm A Celebrity end? Here is everything you need to know.

The I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmates have entered the jungle. Picture: ITV

How long is I'm A Celebrity on for?

I'm A Celebrity normally airs for three weeks.

ITV have not confirmed how long the series will be on television for, however previous years have seen the show end after 21 days.

Ant and Dec are hosting I'm A Celebrity once again. Picture: ITV

When does I'm A Celebrity end?

ITV have not been confirmed when I'm A Celebrity will end this year.

Although an exact date has not been revealed, previous years have ended after three weeks, so we can assume that the I'm A Celebrity final will be on or around the 10th of December.

