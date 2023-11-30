Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023? Everyone who has exited the jungle so far

30 November 2023, 11:43

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023?
Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023? Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who's left the jungle so far? Everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity 2023 burst onto our screens earlier this month with Ant and Dec back at the helm, and 12 brand new campmates taking part in iconic Bushtucker Trials.

Kiosk Kev has also returned for another series which has seen arguments and chaos aplenty as Nigel Farage, Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix have continued to clash. With the public vote to begin soon and the odds in for the favourite to win, we have already seen some campmates leave the show on 'medical grounds'.

With the contestants this year earning a substantial sum to take part, the remaining celebrities will be vying to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle as the final grows ever closer.

Who has left I'm A Celebrity so far? Here are all the answers.

The I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmates
The I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmates . Picture: ITV

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Grace Dent

Restaurant critic Grace Dent, 50, was the first campmate to leave I'm A Celebrity after surviving seven days in the jungle.

The Masterchef star quit the camp on 'medical grounds' and left a sweet message for her fellow contestants upon her exit.

Grace wrote: "My dear campmates, I’m so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons. My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all.

"You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience. Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent."

Grace Dent was the first I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmates to leave
Grace Dent was the first I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmates to leave. Picture: ITV

Jamie Lynn Spears

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, was the second contestant to leave I'm A Celebrity.

After spending 10 days in camp, Jamie Lynn also left the show on 'medical grounds' after previously being deemed a 'flight risk' by I'm A Celebrity bosses.

Despite being paid a reasonable sum to take part, Jamie Lynn decided it was time to leave the jungle before the first public vote.

While on the series, Jamie Lynn opened up about her fractured relationship with her sister Britney Spears, while also bonding with fellow contestants Josie Gibson, 38, and Danielle Harold, 26.

Jamie Lynn Spears was the second campmate to quit I'm A Celebrity 2023
Jamie Lynn Spears was the second campmate to quit I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: ITV

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Who is Tony Bellew's wife?

Who is Tony Bellew's wife?

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spark concerns they've split-up

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott reveals reason he and Sharon split

I'm A Celebrity first look: Josie Gibson squirms as she takes on mystery creature

I'm A Celebrity first look: Josie Gibson squirms as she takes on mystery creature

Why did Jamie Lynn Spears quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

Why did Jamie Lynn leave I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

What is Frankie Dettori's net worth? How much the jockey has made and I'm A Celebrity fee

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height revealed

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height in feet revealed

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity viewers convinced Jamie Lynn Spears will quit show

Jamie Lynn Spears quits I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win?

Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win?

Where is Nella Rose and has she left I'm A Celebrity?

Why did Nella Rose leave I'm A Celebrity? Medical emergency explained

I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin 'furious' with Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori after Bushtucker Trial

I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin 'furious' with Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori after Bushtucker Trial
Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?

Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?

Celebrities

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Trending on Heart

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off her Christmas decorations- but fans spot problem with stocking wall

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off her Christmas decorations- but fans spot problem with stocking wall

Celebrities

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed

Lifestyle

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65

The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65

Celebrities

How to defrost your car fast: Best and quickest hacks

How to defrost your car fast: Best and quickest hacks

News

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness

Celebrities

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work after the show
I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit

I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit
Fred Sirieix is one of the campmates on I'm A Celebrity 2023

Fred Sirieix net worth: How much the star is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

Molly-Mae Hague spotted without engagement ring following Tommy Fury video

Molly-Mae Hague spotted without engagement ring following Tommy Fury video

Celebrities

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

The Queen gave a very sweet and diplomatic answer to the little boy

The Queen gives heartwarming answer when child asks if she believes in Santa Claus

Royals

Stacey Solomon house-shamed over Christmas door decorations

Stacey Solomon house-shamed over extravagant Christmas door decorations

Celebrities

Why did Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity?

Why has Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

What happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears?

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears feud: What happened between them?

Celebrities