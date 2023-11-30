Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023? Everyone who has exited the jungle so far

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023? Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who's left the jungle so far? Everything you need to know.

I'm A Celebrity 2023 burst onto our screens earlier this month with Ant and Dec back at the helm, and 12 brand new campmates taking part in iconic Bushtucker Trials.

Kiosk Kev has also returned for another series which has seen arguments and chaos aplenty as Nigel Farage, Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix have continued to clash. With the public vote to begin soon and the odds in for the favourite to win, we have already seen some campmates leave the show on 'medical grounds'.

With the contestants this year earning a substantial sum to take part, the remaining celebrities will be vying to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle as the final grows ever closer.

Who has left I'm A Celebrity so far? Here are all the answers.

The I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmates . Picture: ITV

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Grace Dent

Restaurant critic Grace Dent, 50, was the first campmate to leave I'm A Celebrity after surviving seven days in the jungle.

The Masterchef star quit the camp on 'medical grounds' and left a sweet message for her fellow contestants upon her exit.

Grace wrote: "My dear campmates, I’m so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons. My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all.

"You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience. Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent."

Grace Dent was the first I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmates to leave. Picture: ITV

Jamie Lynn Spears

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, was the second contestant to leave I'm A Celebrity.

After spending 10 days in camp, Jamie Lynn also left the show on 'medical grounds' after previously being deemed a 'flight risk' by I'm A Celebrity bosses.

Despite being paid a reasonable sum to take part, Jamie Lynn decided it was time to leave the jungle before the first public vote.

While on the series, Jamie Lynn opened up about her fractured relationship with her sister Britney Spears, while also bonding with fellow contestants Josie Gibson, 38, and Danielle Harold, 26.

Jamie Lynn Spears was the second campmate to quit I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: ITV

