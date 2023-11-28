I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit

28 November 2023, 10:52

I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit
I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celeb viewers think they know who will leave the jungle next.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity fans are convinced they know who the next campmate to leave will be, after Grace Dent's emotional exit last night.

Viewers saw the Masterchef favourite leave the jungle yesterday on 'medical grounds', however thoughts have already turned to who will be the next celebrity to quit.

Fans have predicted that Nella Rose will exit I'm A Celeb soon, after she made comments hinting she may leave before the first public vote.

In a candid conversation with Grace, prior to her exit, Nella revealed that if Jamie Lynn Spears had left the jungle earlier in the series, she would have followed her.

Grace Dent left the I'm A Celebrity jungle last night
Grace Dent left the I'm A Celebrity jungle last night. Picture: ITV

Nella said: "If Jamie left yesterday I would have been right behind her.

"It's just the whole being the first to, that's the only thing like, I just don't want to be first."

Watch Nella hint she may leave I'm A Celebrity here:

Nella Rose admits she would have quit if Jamie Lynn Spears did

Fans were quick to remember this incident and are sure that now Grace has left, Nella will be quick to follow.

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to share their predictions.

One user wrote: "Nella does not look impressed...I still think she's going to quit #ImaCeleb"

Another added: "Lets hope nella goes next, she did say she wouldnt be the first to leave…… #ImACeleb"

With a third commenting: "Nella Rose will quit #ImACeleb. I’m calling it."

Viewers are convinced Nella Rose will be the next person to leave I'm A Celebrity
Viewers are convinced Nella Rose will be the next person to leave I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Last night viewers saw Grace be the first campmate to leave I'm A Celebrity after surviving a week in the jungle.

Before before she left, the restaurant critic wrote a sweet letter to her fellow I'm A Celeb co-stars.

Grace wrote: "My Dear campmates, I’m so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons. My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all.

"You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience. Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life.

"I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent."

Nick Pickard revealed that Grace Dent had left the I'm A Celebrity jungle
Nick Pickard revealed that Grace Dent had left the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: ITV

Nella isn't the first campmate fans are convinced will quit.

After just three days in the jungle, both viewers and bosses were nervous that Jamie Lynn Spears would exit the show after she claimed she was 'emotionally weak'.

However the Zoey 101 star is still in I'm A Celeb, throwing herself into trials and even opening up about her famous sister, Britney Spears.

