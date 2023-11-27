Why did Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity?

27 November 2023, 10:59

Why did Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity?
Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

ITV confirmed Grace Dent has quit I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds - but what happened?

Grace Dent, 50, has quit I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds, ITV have confirmed.

The Masterchef star and food critic made the decision to leave the Australian jungle after being voted to take part in the next Bushtucker Trial Down The Tubes with campmate Josie Gibson.

The TV star has previously admitted to her campmates that she wanted to go home and that she had had "enough".

In a statement released by ITV, they said: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike."

Grace Dent looked downcast after finding out she had been voted to do the Bushtucker Trial
Picture: ITV

On Sunday night's episode, viewers watched as This Morning's Josie and Grace were voted to take part in the upcoming Bushtucker Trial.

Now, according to PA News, Josie will do the task with soap actress Danielle Harold.

Earlier in the week, when Grace was voted to take part in Touchdown of Terror, she admitted to her campmates: "I've had enough. I've completely had enough. I just want to go home."

She added in the Bush Telegraph: "I haven't got a lot left in me at the moment. I'm just keeping on a face for everybody."

Grace Dent and Josie Gibson were voted to do the upcoming Bushtucker Trial
Picture: ITV

At the moment, we do not know any more information on why Grace quit the show, aside from the original "medical grounds" statement from ITV.

It has been reported, however, that the decision to leave the show was made between Grace and the show bosses who intervened after seeing her "visible deterioration in camp".

A source told the Daily Mail: "Grace decided to leave the jungle soon after it was announced that she would be doing the latest Bushtucker Trial.

"Knowing that she would be facing another tough challenge was the straw that broke the camel's back."

Grace Dent ‘very misunderstood’ in I’m A Celeb intro VT

They added: "It was mutually agreed upon that she would stand down from the competition, it was clear that she wasn't being herself, she had lost all energy when usually she's witty and fun to be around. ITV's duty of care and welfare teams had stepped in, and rightly so.

"She had struggled since living in the camp with less amenities, the weather this year has been particularly miserable and as a restaurant critic, not eating well proved to be harder than she could have ever imagined.

"Grace is looking forward to seeing her loved ones now and after a few days of rest and recovery will be fine."

