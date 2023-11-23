I'm A Celebrity star Tony Bellew reveals heartbreaking reason he nearly pulled out of the show

I'm A Celebrity star Tony Bellew reveals heartbreaking reason he nearly pulled out of the show. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Tony Bellew

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celeb late arrival Tony Bellew explained why he almost backed out of this series.

I'm A Celebrity star Tony Bellew, has revealed the emotional reason he nearly pulled out of this year's series.

The professional boxer announced that his beloved grandmother Rose had passed away the day after he signed his I'm A Celeb contract. According to The Mirror, Tony stated that he almost backed out of appearing on the show until it was confirmed he would be able to attend his nan's funeral.

Tony made the candid admission before heading into the jungle with Frankie Dettori to surprise their fellow campmates.

Speaking about his grandmother's death, the sports commentator explained: "I signed the day before she passed away, so there was no going back then. If I sign something, I honour my agreement."

I'm A Celebrity star Tony Bellew revealed that his grandmother passed away shorting before he headed to the jungle. Picture: Instagram/Tony Bellew

Tony continued: "In an ideal world I would have left it but I had signed. I was coming, so I am here. But I am going back to bury her on the 15th. I was going to renegade if I couldn't move the burial date. I can bury her now when I get back."

Upon her passing, Tony paid tribute to his nan on social media, writing: "Goodnight Nan! I’ll love you forever girl.. An amazing mother to me Mum in what I can only imagine was a difficult time, You carried me and my 3 brothers like we was yours!

"I can’t lie it was like having 2 Mums! You always put us straight and told us off! You was the boss of our house.. 97 years old! You was a lady and a boss right to the end.. I love you Nan. #RIPNan"

Family is an important part of Tony's life, and were the driving force behind him taking part in I'm A Celeb.

When asked about his motivations for agreeing to do the show, the boxer said: "I want to come in for the experience and leave a little bit of a trail for my kids who will be able to say: ‘My dad did that’.

"And it is my children who motivate me. The biggest incentive is to make them proud."

Tony shares three children, Corey, Cobey and Carter, with his wife and childhood sweetheart Rachael.

Tony Bellew has a close relationship with his wife Rachael Bellew. Picture: Getty

It appears that Tony's wife also encouraged him to take part, with the sports star explaining: "This is going to be very hard and I am apprehensive. I had to think long and hard about doing it because it is so out of my comfort zone and it was my missus who talked me around to doing it."

According to The Sun the couple met when they were nine-years-old, but reconnected at the age of 18 and have been together ever since.

