I'm A Celebrity 2023 lineup: Full list of stars going into the jungle revealed. Picture: ITV/Getty/Instagram/Nella Rose/Josie Gibson

By Hope Wilson

The I'm A Celebrity 2023 cast has reportedly been confirmed.

I'm A Celebrity is set to return on Sunday 19 November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX and after weeks of speculation, the final cast has been 'revealed'.

Ant & Dec will be heading Down Under with a host of new campmates who will take part in Bushtucker Trials in a bid to become the King or Queen of the Jungle.

Previous I'm A Celeb contestants have included footballer Jill Scott, Love Island star Olivia Attwood, Conservative MP Matt Hancock and Hollyoaks favourite Owen Warner.

According to The Sun the I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up includes an ex-EastEnders actress, a This Morning presenter and a Made in Chelsea star, who are all set to bring fun and chaos to our screens.

I'm A Celebrity 2023 Lineup:

Nella Rose

YouTube star Nella Rose is reportedly taking part in I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: Instagram/Nella Rose

YouTuber Nella Rose, 26, is reportedly heading into the jungle later this month.

The internet start is no stranger to TV screens as she has previously hosted Catfish UK on MTV.

Marvin Humes

Marvin Humes may be part of the 2023 I'm A Celebrity cast. Pictured here with his wife Rochelle Humes. Picture: Instagram/Marvin Humes

JLS singer Marvin Humes, 38, is said to be part of the I'm A Celebrity 2023 cast.

The TV host will also have the support of his wife Rochelle Humes, 34, as he embarks on one of his toughest challenges yet.

Tony Bellew

It is speculated that Tony Bellew will be taking part in I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: Instagram/Tony Bellew

Boxer Tony Bellew, 40, will be swapping the ring for the jungle as he is rumoured to be one of the I'm A Celeb campmates.

As well as his vast sports career, Tony has also appeared in the films Creed and Creed II.

Josie Gibson

Josie Gibson is reportedly part of the I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up. Picture: Instagram/Josie Gibson

Big Brother winner and This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, 38, will be making her way into another reality TV show with a stint on I'm A Celebrity 2023.

An ITV insider said: "Josie is hugely popular with This Morning viewers and producers were determined to get her.

"She is seen as the perfect person for the jungle as she’s already such a familiar face on ITV and will bring her fanbase with her.

"She’s incredibly down-to-earth and seems to strike a chord with people at home. Plus they’re confident Josie will bring the laughs to I’m A Celebrity, as she already does on This Morning, and is guaranteed to get on with most of the jungle campmates."

Fred Sirieix

Fred Sirieix may be an I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmate. Picture: Instagram/Fred Sirieix

First Dates star Fred Sirieix, 51, is the next rumoured contestant heading into the I'm A Celeb jungle.

After making a name for himself on Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip the TV favourite will be hoping his journey Down Under will be as successful.

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears could be appearing in I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: Getty

Actress and Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, is said to have signed up to take part in I'm A Celebrity 2023.

The sisters are said to have a fractured relationship so fans will be hoping Jamie will spill the beans on their dynamic.

Nigel Farage

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has hinted that he may take part in I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: Getty

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, 59, is the next I'm A Celebrity 2023 signing.

Nigel won't be the first politician to appear on the show, as Nadine Dorries and Matt Hancock have also taken part.

Grace Dent

Grace Dent may be going into the I'm A Celebrity 2023 jungle. Picture: Instagram/Grace Dent

Masterchef star Grace Dent, 50, will be swapping her tasty dishes for rice and beans as she is rumoured to be heading into the jungle.

The restaurant critic had previously slated I'm A Celebrity, but it appears she has changed her mind.

Frankie Dettori

Frankie Dettori could be on I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: Getty

Retired jockey Frankie Dettori, 52, is the next contestant apparently taking part.

A source told The Sun: "Frankie is excited for the jungle but is just worried about who will do his hair while he is there!"

Danielle Harold

Danielle Harold may be taking part in I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: Instagram/Danielle Harold

Former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, 31, is the next contestant set for the jungle.

After her character Lola Pearce passed away, Danielle will be looking for her next career challenge.

Sam Thompson

Sam Thompson may be heading into the jungle. Picture: Getty

Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, 31, will be trading London for Australia as he is rumoured to be part of the I'm A Celeb 2023 cast.

Sam's Made in Chelsea co-star Georgia Toffolo (Toff) won the series back in 2017, could he do the same?

Nick Pickard

Nick Pickard is rumoured to be on I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: Getty

Hollyoaks legend Nick Pickard, 48, is best known for playing Tony Hutchinson on the soap, however fans will be able to see a different side of him in the jungle.

A source told The Sun: "Tony from Hollyoaks - as Nick will always happily be known as - is an absolute soap legend and a huge signing for I’m A Celeb.

"Soap stars always do brilliantly on the show because they come with a loyal following and they don’t come more down-to-earth and likeable than Nick."

Watch Ant and Dec tease I'm A Celebrity 2023 here:

Ant and Dec reveal starting date for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here

