EastEnders fans in tears as Lola Pearce returns for heartbreaking scene

27 June 2023, 08:46

Lola returned to EastEnders this week
Lola returned to EastEnders this week. Picture: BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

EastEnders spoilers: Danielle Harold made surprise return as Lola in heartbreaking scenes.

EastEnders fans are still coming to terms with the heartbreaking death of Lola Pearce earlier this month. 

But Lola - played by Danielle Harold - made an unexpected return on Monday as Walford prepares to say goodbye. 

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) has been busy planning every last detail of his granddaughter’s funeral, which has left him stressed. 

With his grief becoming overwhelming, Billy’s family urged him to visit Lola before the funeral to say goodbye properly. 

Lola was seen in her coffin in EastEnders
Lola was seen in her coffin in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

After building up the strength, he went to see his granddaughter at the chapel of rest along with a picture drawn by his daughter Janet.

It was during these scenes that Danielle made her last appearance, as Billy emotionally explained Janet’s picture to Lola.

With Jay joining him, Billy added a message of his own to Lola’s coffin, which had already been written on by other friends and family members.

Here, he apologised for not being good enough, with viewers at home left in tears over the scene. 

One fan wrote on Twitter: "So sad seeing Lola's family grieving at her coffin before her funeral in #Eastenders! Billy's note at the end by her coffin was so heartbreaking!" 

Lola passed away on EastEnders
Lola passed away on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Someone else said: "Perry Fenwick just broke my heart into a million pieces," while a third wrote: "Wasn't prepared to see Lola lying in that coffin there."

A fourth added: “Billy visiting Lola in the chapel of rest . Perry fenwick acting is brilliant. #EastEnders.”

Lola’s funeral is set to air this evening, with viewers preparing themselves for a very emotional episode. 

This comes after actor Danielle appears to have teased a return to EastEnders after she recently shared a photo from the set.

Following her character’s death on May 31st, Danielle was back in London with her former co-stars last week. 

One fan Tweeted: "DANIELLE AT ELSTREE ?!?!? Confused Dosent even come close whatever it is I’m excited ."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

The Dingle family tree has been explained

Emmerdale: Dingle family tree explained

Kady McDermott had an explosive time in the Love Island villa

Inside Love Island bombshell Kady McDermott's explosive first time in the villa 7 years ago
Sue Radfors has revealed her huge weekly shop

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford unpacks huge weekly shop including 48 packets of crisps and 6kg of pasta
Love Island 2023 schedule revealed

Is Love Island on TV on Sundays?

Trending on Heart

Hot weather is hitting the UK this summer

UK weather: Scorching two-week heatwave to hit Britain with 40C highs

Lifestyle

Elton John headlined at Glastonbury

How much was Elton John paid for Glastonbury performance?

Inside John Goodman's 200lb weight loss and what he's said about it

John Goodman weight loss: Inside actor's 200lbs transformation from diet to exercise

Full list of the worst parks for hayfever sufferers this weekend

Full list of the worst parks for hayfever sufferers this weekend

Lifestyle

Jessie J has shared a video dancing in her underwear

Jessie J celebrates 'self love' six weeks after becoming a mum

Gino D'Acampo's ITV show axed days after controversial This Morning return

Gino D'Acampo's ITV show axed days after controversial This Morning return

Madonna has shared a sweet photo of her twin daughters

Madonna is the proudest mum as her twin daughters Stella and Estere graduate from school

Stacey Solomon has shared behind the scenes photos of her swimwear shoot

Stacey Solomon praised by fans for sharing unedited bikini photos

A school in Stoke-on-Trent is charging for artwork

Mum's anger as school charges parents £9 for children's artwork

Lifestyle

Gino D'Acampo aubergine comment explained: What did he say on This Morning and what does it mean?

Gino D'Acampo aubergine comment explained: What did he say on This Morning?

Molly-Mae Hague has quit her £5million job

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she’s quit £5m-a-year job to focus on being a mum

Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from Phase Eight

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green pleated midi skirt

Celebrities

Cindy Beale has returned to EastEnders

Who was Cindy Beale in EastEnders and what happened to her?

James Bye has revealed he has welcomed his fourth baby

EastEnders' Martin Fowler star James Bye welcomes fourth baby

Love Island new bombshell Montel McKenzie in pink trunks alongside picture of him taking a mirror selfie in white t-shirt

Love Island bombshell Montel McKenzie: Age, football team and Instagram revealed