EastEnders fans in tears as Lola Pearce returns for heartbreaking scene

Lola returned to EastEnders this week. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

EastEnders spoilers: Danielle Harold made surprise return as Lola in heartbreaking scenes.

EastEnders fans are still coming to terms with the heartbreaking death of Lola Pearce earlier this month.

But Lola - played by Danielle Harold - made an unexpected return on Monday as Walford prepares to say goodbye.

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) has been busy planning every last detail of his granddaughter’s funeral, which has left him stressed.

With his grief becoming overwhelming, Billy’s family urged him to visit Lola before the funeral to say goodbye properly.

Lola was seen in her coffin in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

After building up the strength, he went to see his granddaughter at the chapel of rest along with a picture drawn by his daughter Janet.

It was during these scenes that Danielle made her last appearance, as Billy emotionally explained Janet’s picture to Lola.

With Jay joining him, Billy added a message of his own to Lola’s coffin, which had already been written on by other friends and family members.

Here, he apologised for not being good enough, with viewers at home left in tears over the scene.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "So sad seeing Lola's family grieving at her coffin before her funeral in #Eastenders! Billy's note at the end by her coffin was so heartbreaking!"

Lola passed away on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Someone else said: "Perry Fenwick just broke my heart into a million pieces," while a third wrote: "Wasn't prepared to see Lola lying in that coffin there."

A fourth added: “Billy visiting Lola in the chapel of rest . Perry fenwick acting is brilliant. #EastEnders.”

Lola’s funeral is set to air this evening, with viewers preparing themselves for a very emotional episode.

This comes after actor Danielle appears to have teased a return to EastEnders after she recently shared a photo from the set.

Following her character’s death on May 31st, Danielle was back in London with her former co-stars last week.

One fan Tweeted: "DANIELLE AT ELSTREE ?!?!? Confused Dosent even come close whatever it is I’m excited ."