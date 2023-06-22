Who was Cindy Beale in EastEnders and what happened to her?

Cindy Beale has returned to EastEnders. Picture: BBC

How did Cindy Beale die in EastEnders and why did she leave? Find out everything about the returning character...

EastEnders legend Michelle Collins has made her comeback to the soap as she has reprised her role as Cindy Beale.

Fans of the show will remember she died off-screen as she was revealed as Rose Knight, George Knight’s (Colin Salmon) long lost wife.

Speaking on her return, Michelle Collins says: “For over 25 years I’ve constantly been asked ‘are you going back’ and now finally I can say I am!

“It’s an honour to be asked to reprise the role of Cindy Beale, a character that has really never left me, and just like the old days, where Cindy goes, drama usually follows”.

Cindy and Ian Beale have returned to EastEnders. Picture: BBC

But what happened to Cindy and why did she leave? Find out everything…

Who was Cindy Beale in EastEnders?

Cindy first made her EastEnders debut in 1988, before leaving 10 years later in 1998.

She was known for her scheming and was part of some of the biggest storylines in soap history with her former husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).

Lucy is also mum to Steven, Peter and Lucy Beale, who was killed by Bobby Beale in 2014.

George called 'Rose' on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Ian left Walford in 2021 after Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), tried to poison him alongside Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) as recompense for his involvement in Denny’s death.

We don’t know the circumstances around Cindy’s death and reappearance, but viewers are already guessing.

One person wrote on Twitter: "We all knew it was Cindy Beale… but I can’t wait for the fireworks from Kathy, Sharon and what does this mean for Bobby? Will Cindy want revenge for Lucy? Is Lucy’s death the reason she abandoned her new family! #EastEnders.”

Someone else said: "Wonder how'd she'd react to Bobby? Knowing he killed her Lucy...#EastEnders.”

A third wrote: "So Bobby killed Lucy Cindy's daughter, does she know? #EastEnders."

Michelle Collins plays Cindy Beale in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

While a fourth added: "I wonder if Cindy even knows about Lucy’s death? surely this must call for a Peter return too, especially with Bobby getting back in contact with him #EastEnders.”

What happened to Cindy and how did she die?

EastEnders viewers were led to believe that she had died in prison whilst giving birth to her namesake daughter.

She ended up behind bars after organising for someone to kill Ian and getting arrested for attempted murder.

Pregnant with Nick's baby, she made her last appearance on the BBC soap in person in April 1998.

On the 5th November in 1998, Ian was given the news that Cindy had died in childbirth but her daughter survived, with Cindy's sister Gina getting custody.

We don't know what happened to her, but it has been confirmed she has been living in the French countryside.