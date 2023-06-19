EastEnders' Jamie Borthwick hints at explosive exit after 17 years as Jay Brown

19 June 2023, 11:59

Jamie Borthwick has hinted he's leaving EastEnders after 17 years on the show
Jamie Borthwick has hinted he's leaving EastEnders after 17 years on the show. Picture: BBC/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Is Jay leaving EastEnders? Jamie Borthwick has hinted his character could exit next year...

EastEnders fans only just said goodbye to Lola Pearce, and now they might have to see Jay Brown leave too.

In fact, actor Jamie Borthwick has hinted his time on the BBC soap could be coming to an end after 17-years in Albert Square.

Speaking to the Daily Star, he said: "I'm leaving next year. Well, I can’t do any better than hers (Danielle Harold)? So fine, kill me off.

"In the monologue which I say to her, I say I’ll be a rat and you can be a fox, and then there’s going to be a clip.

Jamie Borthwick has played the role of Jay Brown for more than 17 years
Jamie Borthwick has played the role of Jay Brown for more than 17 years. Picture: BBC

"I will sacrifice never coming back to EastEnders again just so we can have a fox and a rat rummaging through the bins as my final clip.

"I would sacrifice that for this soap, that’s how giving I am. Kill me off just for that, I don’t need to work ever again just for that, for that one scene."

His former co-star Danielle - who played Lola - quickly shut down his dramatic exit plans, saying he needs to stick around for their onscreen daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown).

She hit back: "He's not going anywhere, he's lying. He can't go because he needs to look after Lexi so he's going nowhere."

Danielle Harold and Jamie Borthwick arriving at The British Soap Awards 2023
Danielle Harold and Jamie Borthwick arriving at The British Soap Awards 2023. Picture: Alamy

Jamie, 28, first appeared on screens back in 2006 when he was only 11-years-old and has gone on to be a fan favourite.

He has since been involved in some of the biggest storylines, including becoming a drug dealer, getting involved in murder cases, and becoming a widow after wife Lola passed away.

The soap star also revealed his love of the popular police drama, The Bill as he added: “I really wanted to go on the Bill, bring the Bill back.

“Everyone I know was in the Bill and I've never done it so bring it back just for me, otherwise I'll start my own company and I’ll start it myself.”

Jamie’s on screen wife Lola was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour late last year, and her health has been deteriorating over the past few weeks.

Actress Danielle Harold has played the role of Lola since 2011, when she arrived as Billy Mitchell’s (Perry Fenwick) granddaughter.

She originally left in 2015, but returned alongside Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and their young daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) four years later in 2019.

Opening up about the heartbreaking storyline, Danielle said: "It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this – one that’s close to many people’s hearts. Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story and it’s been heartbreaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories.

"They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me, and I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Claire Sweeney will be appearing in Coronation Street

Brookside legend Claire Sweeney looks unrecognisable as she joins cast of Coronation Street
Holly Willoughby is wearing a summer dress from Ted Baker

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her summer dress from Ted Baker

Celebrities

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

Love Island star Scott Van Der Sluis in trunks for his promo shoot alongside a picture of him taking a car selfie

Love Island Scott Van Der Sluis: Football team, ex-girlfriend and age revealed

Jeremy Clarkson has won the right to extend the car park at his farm shop.

Jeremy Clarkson granted permission for Diddly Squat Farm Shop car park

Trending on Heart

Jessie J shares heartwarming moment parents meet newborn son

Jessie J shares heartwarming moment parents meet newborn son

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her blended family.

Stacey Solomon opens up on 'complicated blended family' with Joe Swash in poignant message

A heartbroken dog owner left the box of tennis balls in honour of her Labrador, Rex.

Dog owner honours late pet by giving out tennis balls on his favourite beach

Lifestyle

King Charles smiling while wearing a suit alongside a picture of him in military uniform

When is King Charles's actual birthday and why does he celebrate two?

Royals

Brits jetting off to Spain are being warned of a lesser known travel rule.

British holidaymakers warned over £93-a-day payment to visit Spain

Travel

Jessie J pens poignant love letter to post-baby body

Jessie J pens poignant love letter to post-baby body a month after giving birth

Caleb Milligan was pushed off a cliff in Emmerdale

Emmerdale theory 'reveals' who pushed Caleb Milligan as viewers say it's 'obvious'

Some viewers were left terrified at the sight of ventriloquist doll George.

Repair Shop viewers left terrified by ‘demonic’ ventriloquist doll

Hayley Palmer confessed she's still "trying to get her hands on" Mark's Toby Carvery gold card.

The Chase's Mark Labbett charmed new TV presenter girlfriend in Toby Carvery

UK Pride events 2023: Parades, concerts and more to celebrate LGBTQ+ community

UK Pride events 2023: Parades, concerts and more to celebrate LGBTQ+ community

Lifestyle

Dawn French performed an emotional eulogy as Geraldine Granger.

Dawn French revives Vicar of Dibley role to honour terminally ill friend

Celebrities

Paul O'Grady's husband says 'the dogs miss him' in emotional birthday tribute

Paul O'Grady's husband says 'the dogs miss him' in emotional birthday tribute

Denise Welch is cast as The Queen in Diana: The Musical.

Denise Welch cast as Queen Elizabeth II in Princess Diana musical

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a denim mini

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her denim summer dress

Celebrities

Woman collected wrong dog from the groomers and didn't realise for four months [Stock Images]

Woman collected wrong dog from the groomers and didn't realise for four months

News