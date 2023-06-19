EastEnders' Jamie Borthwick hints at explosive exit after 17 years as Jay Brown

Jamie Borthwick has hinted he's leaving EastEnders after 17 years on the show. Picture: BBC/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Is Jay leaving EastEnders? Jamie Borthwick has hinted his character could exit next year...

EastEnders fans only just said goodbye to Lola Pearce, and now they might have to see Jay Brown leave too.

In fact, actor Jamie Borthwick has hinted his time on the BBC soap could be coming to an end after 17-years in Albert Square.

Speaking to the Daily Star, he said: "I'm leaving next year. Well, I can’t do any better than hers (Danielle Harold)? So fine, kill me off.

"In the monologue which I say to her, I say I’ll be a rat and you can be a fox, and then there’s going to be a clip.

Jamie Borthwick has played the role of Jay Brown for more than 17 years. Picture: BBC

"I will sacrifice never coming back to EastEnders again just so we can have a fox and a rat rummaging through the bins as my final clip.

"I would sacrifice that for this soap, that’s how giving I am. Kill me off just for that, I don’t need to work ever again just for that, for that one scene."

His former co-star Danielle - who played Lola - quickly shut down his dramatic exit plans, saying he needs to stick around for their onscreen daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown).

She hit back: "He's not going anywhere, he's lying. He can't go because he needs to look after Lexi so he's going nowhere."

Danielle Harold and Jamie Borthwick arriving at The British Soap Awards 2023. Picture: Alamy

Jamie, 28, first appeared on screens back in 2006 when he was only 11-years-old and has gone on to be a fan favourite.

He has since been involved in some of the biggest storylines, including becoming a drug dealer, getting involved in murder cases, and becoming a widow after wife Lola passed away.

The soap star also revealed his love of the popular police drama, The Bill as he added: “I really wanted to go on the Bill, bring the Bill back.

“Everyone I know was in the Bill and I've never done it so bring it back just for me, otherwise I'll start my own company and I’ll start it myself.”

Jamie’s on screen wife Lola was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour late last year, and her health has been deteriorating over the past few weeks.

Actress Danielle Harold has played the role of Lola since 2011, when she arrived as Billy Mitchell’s (Perry Fenwick) granddaughter.

She originally left in 2015, but returned alongside Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and their young daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) four years later in 2019.

Opening up about the heartbreaking storyline, Danielle said: "It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this – one that’s close to many people’s hearts. Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story and it’s been heartbreaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories.

"They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me, and I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support."