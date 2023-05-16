Danny Dyer hints at shock EastEnders return for Mick Carter

Danny Dyer has opened up about his EastEnders return. Picture: BBC/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

After his exit from EastEnders last year, Danny Dyer has teased an epic return for Mick Carter.

Fans of the show will remember Danny's character Mick appeared to vanish at sea after he dived into the Chanel to save his ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright).

Opening up about possibly returning to soap, Danny has now hinted it won’t be the last we see of him.

"I don’t regret leaving, but it was really emotional for me," he told RadioTimes, adding: "Mick’s exit felt like a real 'full stop', but maybe it was a 'dot, dot, dot'."

Danny Dyer quit EastEnders as Mick Carter last year. Picture: BBC

Danny announced his EastEnders exit at the start of 2022, saying he wanted to pursue other ventures.

He said at the time: "The big news is I've decided not to renew my contract. That's all. That's not because I've fallen out with anybody, I love everybody.”

The star went on to say he no longer wanted to be part of the BBC soap because of the dwindling viewing figures.

When Danny joined, EastEnders was pulling in up to eight million viewers an episode, but in the past year those figures have dropped to 2.5 million.

Danny Dyer starred alongside Kellie Bright. Picture: BBC

“All I got for the past couple of years was, ‘You still in that EastEnders? I don’t watch it anymore.’ Constantly, that was the thing,” he told Kugan Cassius on boxing YouTube channel iFL TV.

“When I first came in there was like seven or eight million people watching it, of course because of streaming services and all that stuff a lot less people do watch it.

He added: “It was more that people didn’t watch it anymore, ‘you still in that?’ it was all that sort of dialogue.

"It was a lot of people, a lot of young people, young people don’t watch it.”

Danny went on to say his character had ‘lost his way’ after divorcing Linda and marrying Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks).

“I didn’t quite know who I was playing anymore, it was an odd thing,” he added.